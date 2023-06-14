5 best Alhaitham teams without Nahida in Genshin Impact

Some of Alhaitham's best teams in Genshin Impact involve Nahida, but not everybody has the Dendro Archon. Hence, some players might wish to build a team comp that doesn't include her. This list focuses on five examples where Nahida is not involved. Adding her to some comps would definitely make them better if the player did have the character.

Alhaitham is an excellent 5-star Dendro Sword user who has had plenty of success in some of Genshin Impact's most challenging content: the Spiral Abyss. Thus, he has several good team comps in the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five great Alhaitham teams in Genshin Impact for players who don't own Nahida

1) Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Fischl + Baizhu

A Spread comp (Image via HoYoverse)

Spread teams have been very successful in the current metagame, although their best performances are usually bolstered by Nahida. If you don't have the Dendro Archon, the team comp shown here should work just fine. Yae Miko and Fischl have top-tier off-field Electro application, while the other two characters can easily apply Dendro.

Note that Yaoyao can work as a substitute for Baizhu. She is obviously less effective than Baizhu, but she's a 4-star character, making her easier to acquire in Genshin Impact. The team's playstyle should largely be the same regardless of whether you have Baizhu or Yaoyao.

2) Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Beidou + Collei

An F2P-friendly option (Image via HoYoverse)

A F2P budget option to consider is the lineup shown above. Spread is a very good Elemental Reaction that was touched upon in the first entry of this article. However, some characters like Baizhu and Yae Miko might have been out of reach, and somebody like Yaoyao might not have interested some gamers.

Kuki Shinobu is a good healer with good Electro application. Beidou also uses Electro while providing a shield. Collei is a free Dendro character to round off the team, although it should be noted that Dendro Traveler can also work in her place.

3) Alhaitham + Bennett + Xingqiu + Xiangling

An even more F2P-friendly comp (Image via HoYoverse)

Burgeon teams have had some success in the Spiral Abyss, although not to the level of Spread teams in Genshin Impact. If Travelers need a budget option, Alhaitham National works fine. All four characters on this team are excellent and have high usage rates in the Spiral Abyss.

Bennett, Xingqiu, and Xiangling are three splashable 4-star characters that are very easy to get. In fact, all three have been obtainable in Paimon's Bargains in the past. Hence, you don't need to rely on acquiring rare 5-stars to make this lineup work.

You just need to be careful with how you trigger Burgeon since Dendro + Pyro without Hydro just results in mediocre Burning.

4) Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Fischl + Yelan

Hyperbloom is very viable in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyperbloom teams are another good candidate that Genshin Impact players can consider building. Kuki Shinobu and Fischl have excellent Electro application, while Yelan is arguably the best Hydro character in the game right now.

Xingqiu can work as a good substitute for Yelan in case Genshin Impact players need a budget option. The team's performance won't fall off too much in that situation, which means you can still clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss if need be.

5) Alhaitham + Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Yaoyao

The final team on this list (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Genshin Impact team is yet another Hyperbloom comp. Raiden Shogun has been obtainable in several banners now, not to mention she has some of the best sales in the game. Thus, there's a good chance that the reader already has her.

Xingqiu and Yaoyao are still terrific budget options to round off any team who wants useful Hydro and Dendro characters. Of course, you could always replace them with Yelan and Baizhu, should you own those 5-star characters.

