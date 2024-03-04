In a competitive and dynamic map like World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20, selecting the best Assault Class Legends can make all the difference between victory and defeat. Assault Legends are known for their aggressive playstyles and abilities focused on dealing with damage and engaging enemies.

Players with a pinpoint aim always opt for Assault Legends to lead the charge into combat and excel in engagements. World’Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 is a great map for the best Assault Class Legends, as it offers a diverse landscape to test tier skills and strategies.

This article features a comprehensive tier list of the best Assault Class for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Assault Class tier list for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

Apex Legends consists of five Assault Legends some are exceptionally good, and some are not great in crucial situations. Additionally, the weapons are ranked based on five tiers: S, A, B, and C, with S being the highest tier and C the lowest.

S-tier

The Legends in the S-tier are the best Assualt Class Legends that are exceptionally good and have a high pick rate. Players always prefer them when it comes to the map World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

Here are the Legends in this tier:

Bangalore

Bangalore (Image via Respawn Entertainment || X@Apex Legends News)

Bangalore is an Assault Legend in Apex Legends season 20. She has abilities that focus on mobility and tactical advantages. One of her abilities is Smoke Launcher, which can create smoke to distract enemies or provide cover. This is particularly useful in large maps like World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 for evading enemy fire or creating opportunities for a flank.

Her other ability is called Rolling Thunder, which can call in an artillery strike to damage and slow down enemies in a targeted area.

A-tier

The Legends in the A-tier are also effective and are considered strong picks due to their versatility and effectiveness in various situations.

Here are the Legends in this tier:

Mad Maggie

Ash

Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

Mad Maggie is well-suited for the map of World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 due to its varied terrain and abundance of strategic locations. World’s Edge features diverse terrain, including urban areas, open fields, and industrial zones.

The ability to set traps allows her to capitalize on these different environments by laying ambushes in strategic chokepoints, buildings, or narrow pathways, effectively controlling the flow of combat and catching opponents off guard.

Ash

Ash (Image via Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Ash’s abilities and effectiveness stand out in the best Assault class Legends. Her passive ability, Marked for Death, allows her to see enemies through walls when aiming down sights while mid-air or wall running.

In the vast and varied terrain of World’s Edge, this ability enables players to traverse the map quickly, scout for enemies, and plan their movements effectively. Her tactical ability, Arc Snare, allows her to deploy a device that creates a zipline for herself and her teammates, providing quick vertical mobility and access to high ground.

B-tier

The Legends in the B-tier list are considered average but are still viable choices with useful abilities. However, they may not be as versatile or strong in all situations compared to A-tier or S-tier Legends.

Here are the Legends in this tier:

Fuse

Fuse (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 has diverse terrain, often leading to close-range fight situations. Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster ability is excellent for crowd control, as it can disorient and damage multiple enemies within its blast radius. This ability is instrumental in urban areas like Capitol City or Fragment, where tight spaces and multiple entry points make it difficult to keep track of enemies.

C-tier

C-tier Legends are considered the least viable choices due to their limited effectiveness and lack of synergy with team compositions. These Legends often struggle to compete with other legends in terms of utility.

Here are the Legends in this tier:

Ballistic

Ballistic (Image via Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Ballistic is a good Assault Legend in Apex Legends Season 20 with unique abilities. However, his tactical ability, Whistler, may not be the best choice for the World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20. It can overheat enemy guns, but that can be countered with other abilities.

His passive ability, Sling, allows players to carry a third weapon, but it cannot take attachments and may not be suitable for critical situations, leading to unfavorable outcomes.

Check out more Apex Legends guides here:

