Knowing the best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1 can help you earn a tremendous amount of money and expand your drug empire significantly. Being one of the most sought-after and popular drugs in the market, you can make a few interesting mixes with this item to improve its potency, and better yet, add a few more exhilarating effects.
This article will provide you with a list of some of the best Coke recipes in Schedule 1.
What are the best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1?
While this list is not exhaustive, we have curated a few selections that we believe serve as the best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1. They will earn you the most amount of profit, provided you're willing to put in the effort of finding and mixing these ingredients in-game.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Some of these recipes will be quite tedious, as they require a combination of seven to eight unique ingredients. However, they are worth your effort, as the profits you'll earn from them will be second to none.
That said, here are some of our best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1:
Recipe 1
For the first recipe, you will require the following items:
- Horse S*men
- Viagra
- Iodine
- Addy
- Chili
- Motor Oil
- Mouth Wash
- Banana
The final C*caine product that comes out of this mix can easily be sold on the street for upwards of $650. You can earn a profit of $40-50, depending on who you sell the item to, and whether or not you've automated your entire production process.
Recipe 2
Our second recipe is the most profitable one that we've found. However, it takes a while to source all the ingredients on the list and craft the recipe in-game. Here's what you'll need:
- Motor Oil
- Cuke
- Paracetamol
- Gasoline
- Cuke
- Battery
- Horse S*men
- Mega Bean
You can sell this mix for around $750. It is highly profitable, and while there is no significant operation cost, the time required to craft and mix all these ingredients is quite high.
Also read: Schedule 1: How to get Anti-Gravity effect
Recipe 3
Our third recipe is one of the easiest to make. The investment required is less, and your final product will sell for $450. If you want the best C*caine recipe in Schedule 1 that is also fast-flowing, opt for this one. Here's what you will need:
- Horse S*men
- Addy
- Coke
- Viagra
That covers all you need to know about some of the best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1.
If this article was helpful, check out some of our other related content below:
- How to Fix a Stuck Employee in S1
- 5 games you should try if you enjoyed S1
- All ingredients in S1 and their effects
- Can you play S1 on PlayStation and Xbox?
- All ranks in S1 and what they unlock
- Explosive products in S1: How to make, and effect
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.