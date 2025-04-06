Knowing the best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1 can help you earn a tremendous amount of money and expand your drug empire significantly. Being one of the most sought-after and popular drugs in the market, you can make a few interesting mixes with this item to improve its potency, and better yet, add a few more exhilarating effects.

Ad

This article will provide you with a list of some of the best Coke recipes in Schedule 1.

What are the best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1?

While this list is not exhaustive, we have curated a few selections that we believe serve as the best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1. They will earn you the most amount of profit, provided you're willing to put in the effort of finding and mixing these ingredients in-game.

Ad

Trending

Some of these recipes will be quite tedious, as they require a combination of seven to eight unique ingredients. However, they are worth your effort, as the profits you'll earn from them will be second to none.

Selling C*caine in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

That said, here are some of our best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1:

Ad

Recipe 1

For the first recipe, you will require the following items:

Horse S*men

Viagra

Iodine

Addy

Chili

Motor Oil

Mouth Wash

Banana

The final C*caine product that comes out of this mix can easily be sold on the street for upwards of $650. You can earn a profit of $40-50, depending on who you sell the item to, and whether or not you've automated your entire production process.

Recipe 2

Our second recipe is the most profitable one that we've found. However, it takes a while to source all the ingredients on the list and craft the recipe in-game. Here's what you'll need:

Ad

Motor Oil

Cuke

Paracetamol

Gasoline

Cuke

Battery

Horse S*men

Mega Bean

You can sell this mix for around $750. It is highly profitable, and while there is no significant operation cost, the time required to craft and mix all these ingredients is quite high.

Production line (Image via TVGS)

Also read: Schedule 1: How to get Anti-Gravity effect

Ad

Recipe 3

Our third recipe is one of the easiest to make. The investment required is less, and your final product will sell for $450. If you want the best C*caine recipe in Schedule 1 that is also fast-flowing, opt for this one. Here's what you will need:

Horse S*men

Addy

Coke

Viagra

That covers all you need to know about some of the best C*caine recipes in Schedule 1.

If this article was helpful, check out some of our other related content below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.