10 best characters from Starfield

Not only is Starfield incredibly immersive, but it also boasts an incredible story to boot. Additionally, much like other Bethesda games, it boasts a level of character detail that is truly noteworthy. Every character has a tale to tell, and their paths will inevitably intersect with yours. The choices you make in the game will, in turn, leave a mark on their lives. While many characters are thoroughly crafted, only a select few will have a significant impact.

This piece will list the ten best characters in Starfield.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Andreja, Sarah Morgan, and eight more of the best characters in Starfield

1) Andreja

You'll encounter Andreja, a highly intriguing member of the Constellation, in Starfield's main campaign. Her personality is strong and true, with a moral compass that guides her every action. What makes her all the more captivating is the air of mystery that surrounds her. People are at a loss to decipher her origins or motives. For those looking for romance options in the game, she is one of the few prospective candidates.

Andreja is not your typical polite acquaintance, as she has faced hardships in her life. She has no qualms with using dubious methods, and she even enjoys resorting to aggression and threats at times. However, it's important to note that she doesn't tolerate brutal behavior towards unsuspecting individuals. Andreja is the ideal partner for players who enjoy being sneaky instead of relying on guns. However, she is also a versatile fighter thanks to her abilities, which are beneficial in both space and on the ground.

Cissy Jones is the voice behind Andreja in Starfield, and she has previously lent her voice to popular titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Darksiders, Firewatch, and Life Is Strange.

2) Sarah Morgan

As an adventurer and soldier, Sarah Morgan accumulated a wealth of experience before ascending to the role of Constellation Chair, the final team of space adventurers.

Although she will be one of your initial comrades, your connection with her doesn't have to be platonic in Starfield. By putting in the effort, you can kindle romantic feelings for Sarah and transform your relationship into a marriage.

Avoiding any means of bloodshed if possible, treating other characters fairly, and considering quest-related choices may help you gain Sarah's approval. However, harming civilians will result in a negative response from Sarah, and should you kill one, she will abandon you.

Desperately striving to be her best self for those around her, Sarah's true greatness lies in her innate goodness. Although tragedy has marked her past, she refuses to let it hinder her progress and instead uses it as motivation to push forward.

3) Sam Coe

Having been a member of the Freestar Collective before joining the Constellation, Sam Coe boasts an extraordinary backstory that places him in a league of his own. Unlike any other character, Sam's family tree boasts his grandfather as the most important figure in Freestar Collective, despite his having smuggled contraband in the past. Fortunately, the Freestar Rangers assisted him in breaking free from his past life.

Without the need for further upgrades, adding Sam Coe to your team will boost your ship's storage, along with his pro piloting skills and impeccable shooting as a rifleman. Align yourself with Sam for the bonus of the Emotional Security buff, available through marriage like all other crew companions.

Discovering the who and what of Sam's appearance in Starfield comes with the bonus of an intriguing narrative, plotting out differences between parallel universes.

Elias Toufexis is the voice actor behind Sam in Starfield. In the past, Elias has lent his voice to many renowned characters, such as Adam Jensen in the Deus Ex series.

4) Barrett

A lover of dad jokes and scientific studies, Barrett is a character in Starfield who is still healing from the loss of his husband. However, if you make your feelings for him clear, he may be willing to finally embrace a new chapter in his life.

Thanks to a vision he had after touching an Artifact, Barrett can relate to your own experience in the mines of Vectera, a rare bond that can lead to love. If you take this connection to tie the knot, you'll enjoy an impressive 15% XP boost, thanks to the "Emotional Security" buff, a real asset to fast leveling and unlocking new skills.

As a great engineer, adventurer, weapon master, and specialist in robotics, he's a true jack of all trades and one of the most important members of Constellation.

5) Parents

Your parents in Starfield consist of Mom and Dad. You can meet them in their residence located in Pioneer Tower within New Atlantis by picking the Kid Stuff Trait when constructing your character.

Your family frequently relocated until Mom and Dad settled into a New Atlantis apartment years ago. On your first visit back home, they will mention that your room has been preserved in the way you left it.

You can impress your parents, at least in Starfield, by telling them that you're now a successful member of Constellation. Furthermore, you have the opportunity to engage with them, and they also provide occasional gifts.

These characters provide a safe space for your character and add a touch of emotion that is truly priceless.

6) Vasco

Owned by Constellation, Vasco is a robotic companion that is perfect for space travel. Just like Codsworth in Fallout 4, Vasco will become a trusty companion in Starfield.

Sir Malcolm Livingstone found Vasco in a junkyard located in Akila City and took him to New Atlantis. The robot is adorned in the white and red hues of the Constellation, although the wear and tear of his prolonged field tenure has left some imperfections in his composition.

With all the necessary equipment and space to handle long overland expeditions, he possesses the skills to navigate uneven landscapes and ensure success. Despite being equipped with defense measures, he's more of a pacifist.

Surprisingly, despite being an android, he makes efforts to connect with his team, labeling them as his kin and offering any form of aid he can provide.

7) Vladimir Sall

Vladimir Sall, a former pirate and current explorer, is one of the strangest characters in Constellation in Starfield. Vlad was once a pirate, but he turned his back on a life of crime and left the Crimson Fleet to join the Constellation.

In Jemison's orbit lies The Eye, a star station that Vladimir calls home. As a member of Constellation's team, he is always in search of survey data. Vlad is known to be extremely generous in his payment for any individual slate, offering twice the amount that the Trade Authority would. Although it is usually easier to trade data with the Trade Authority, Vlad makes offers that cannot be refused.

Another Constellation member with a dark history, Andreja, has also been recruited by him.

8) Walter Stroud

Walter Stroud is the co-owner of Stroud-Ecklund, one of Starfield's most booming spaceship manufacturers. He is also a flourishing entrepreneur and the primary financier for the Constellation faction in the Settled Systems.

Surprisingly, despite all the opportunities for exploration and discovery, Stroud appears to have no interest in either. The Artifacts also fail to capture his interest. Rather, his focus lies solely on financial gain, perhaps explaining his noteworthy accomplishments in the business realm. He often declares:

"When you've got cash, anything is possible."

Stroud can be an inspiration, especially for those focused on earning money in the game through side jobs or affiliating with organizations such as Ryujin Industries.

9) Kibwe Ikande

Under the rusty skies of Jemison in Starfield, if you get arrested for the first time, you won't get cuffed and stuffed right away. Instead, you'll find yourself holding your breath aboard the UC Vigilance vessel hovering around the cratered rock of Phobos.

It's here you'll encounter Commander Kibwe Ikande, a member of the UC Navy's United Colonies System Defense. Part of his role is to tackle the Crimson Fleet, and Ikande needs your expertise to embed yourself within the Fleet's ranks and bring them to justice.

Agree to go undercover with Commander Ikande and learn more about the Crimson Fleet, and your characters can bypass imprisonment. What sets him apart is his willingness to offer your character a fresh start. Not to mention, his exemplary spaceship is among the top-tier options available.

10) Adoring Fan

The Adoring Fan, a notorious NPC from the history of Bethesda, will appear in Starfield, which may excite or upset longtime fans of the studio. Introduced in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the character has reemerged almost twenty years later in Starfield.

If you want to encounter the Adoring Fan during your initial visit to New Atlantis, you have to make sure the Hero Worshipped trait is selected when creating your character. Like other companions from Starfield, he will also present you with gifts while journeying with you.

Craig Sechler, the voice of The Adoring Fan in Starfield, has also lent his vocal talents to Oblivion's version of the character.