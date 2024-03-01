Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for England

Despite not being as impressive on the virtual pitch in previous titles, the England national team's recent success has earned them some impressive overall ratings and stats in EA FC 24. England has plenty of young superstars who are impressing audiences at the highest level, and gamers will be eager to test this lineup.

The England side features a plethora of young talent that has emerged over the course of the last few years. With names like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka receiving massive upgrades in EA FC 24, it comes as no surprise that their latest squad is more overpowered than ever before. However, they still need the right formation and player instructions to perform to the best of their abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Which formation is best for England in EA FC 24?

Like most other sides in EA FC 24, the England national team will be best deployed in a 4321 formation. This is easily the most overpowered and popular formation in the game, as it is versatile and allows gamers to attack in numbers while also being solid in defense.

Harry Kane will play as the striker, with Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish as the RCF and LCF, respectively. Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham will play as the RCM, with new Arsenal FC signing Declan Rice as the CM and his club teammate Bukayo Saka at LCM. Using an attacker like Saka in midfield is important for the 4321 setup.

In defense, Kyle Walker and John Stones will play as the two centre-backs, with Luke Shaw at LB and Trent Alexander-Arnold at RB, providing excellent crosses with his Long Ball PlayStyle+.

What are the best instructions for this formation in EA FC 24?

The biggest merit of the 4321 formation is its ability to defend in a 442 shape with the right player instructions. The striker must be instructed to stay forward and stay central, with the LCF being told to get in behind. The RCF should be told to come back on defense, acting as the right midfielder in the defensive 442 shape.

The central CM and RCM should be told to stay back while attacking and to cover centre, while the LCM should be told to get forward and cover wing. The LCM will act as the left midfielder while defending. This 442 setup will be effective in defensive scenarios due to the overpowered nature of wing-based plays in EA FC 24's current meta.

The biggest weakness of the England national side is the pace of their fullbacks. Trent and Luke Shaw are rather slow, but this can be compensated for by instructing them to stay back while attacking.

