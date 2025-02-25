Best Giatta Skill setup in Avowed

Avowed is the latest fantasy role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment and is already receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike. As you explore the Living Lands as the nameless envoy, you will meet a handful of colorful characters with unique personalities and abilities. These companions can offer great in-game benefits, making your experience much smoother and more convenient.

As a scientist focused on understanding how souls work, Giatta fits the bill perfectly as a supporting character. Under the wizard class, she can conjure protective shield barriers and healing spells for her allies. This article will cover all the skills and our recommended upgrades for Giatta.

Giatta can tend to all of your injuries in Avowed

Giatta may not be as efficient in dealing damage, but she makes up for it by giving you a health burst (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

You can recruit Giatta to join your Avowed party after finishing the main quest Animancy Method, and it is a long process to get her on board. As a scientist focused on understanding how souls work in the afterlife, Giatta is an optimist and believes that these souls and their ghostly properties can be used for those still breathing in the Living Lands.

Despite the great lengths to accomplish this lengthy main quest, the real reward is having Giatta by your side. While you can use healing items, such as potions, to recover lost health in a fight, having a party member as a dedicated healer is much more convenient.

Giatta and other recruitable companions have a diverse ability tree with unique abilities that can be unlocked with companion points. You can earn more skill points as you level up, but they can only be used on your envoy, and you have to keep grinding and farming to level up your allies.

This process is much more tedious and time-consuming since you can only earn companion points every three levels. The enemies in the game don't scale with your level, but their aggression and abilities will adjust to your gear's quality. They can hit harder, but Giatta's abilities can keep you and your friends on your feet.

Best abilities and upgrades for Giatta

Giatta doesn't have plenty of offensive spells, but still has great value (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Unlike Marius, Giatta has two starting abilities after you recruit her. Purification is one of them and is the most useful, especially if you unlock the other upgrades. This ability can heal all party members by 25% of their maximum health. Spectral Jolt is an exclusive ability and cannot be upgraded, but Giatta can empower allies by activating essence generators.

Here are the rest of Giatta's abilities and our recommended order of which upgrades to purchase first:

Purification

Boosted Essence : The base version of this ability can heal her allies by 25%, and this upgrade can double the health recovery.

: The base version of this ability can heal her allies by 25%, and this upgrade can double the health recovery. Essence Shielding : This upgrade can weaken incoming enemy attacks for a short duration.

: This upgrade can weaken incoming enemy attacks for a short duration. Essence Pressure: Nearby enemies can be distracted and knocked within the spell's range.

The Purification ability is meant to help allies recover and mitigate incoming damage. Enemies can be aggressive, but with the boosted essence upgrade, your members can heal much faster.

Acceleration

Time Shift : Cooldowns can be annoying, but this upgrade can trim the cooldown time for your allies to use their abilities.

: Cooldowns can be annoying, but this upgrade can trim the cooldown time for your allies to use their abilities. Extended Acceleration : The base version of this ability allows party members to move faster and hit harder for 15 seconds, but this upgrade will add another 10 seconds.

: The base version of this ability allows party members to move faster and hit harder for 15 seconds, but this upgrade will add another 10 seconds. Evade Attacks: Allies imbued with acceleration will receive less damage.

As the name implies, Acceleration allows your allies to be much faster in every regard. From movement and attack speed to ability cooldown, acquiring the time shift first should be a priority so allies can use their skills more frequently in a fight.

Barrier

Medic Shielding : Once the ability is over, allies will be imbued with extra health.

: Once the ability is over, allies will be imbued with extra health. Greater Barrier : This upgrade temporarily gives allies a health burst and is much better than the base version.

: This upgrade temporarily gives allies a health burst and is much better than the base version. Impenetrable: This upgrade can protect Giatta from enemy attacks.

As a medic, it would be best to prioritize medic shielding and give every member equal boosts in health. Medic Shielding can boost wounded allies even after the ability runs its course.

Reconstruction

Critical Restore : Allies on the brink of death can be healed long enough to keep them from dying.

: Allies on the brink of death can be healed long enough to keep them from dying. Revitalize : If an ally is down for the count, they can be revived after Giatta kills an enemy.

: If an ally is down for the count, they can be revived after Giatta kills an enemy. Overcharge: This upgrade can give allies extra protection even at maximum health.

Reconstruction is about Giatta's offensive efforts granting her allies health bursts. When fights get too intense and chaotic, a critical restore can come in clutch to keep allies from falling.

Conclusion

Giatta has your back no matter the odds (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

As a healer, Giatta can't deliver great damage like her allies. Boosted essence is a good pick under the purification tree, followed by time shift under acceleration, medical shielding for a barrier, and critical restoration for reconstruction.

Giatta is a companion that shouldn't be underestimated, and you will likely beg for her help once the going gets tough.

