5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Cassidy

Blizzard Entertainment’s hero shooter, Overwatch 2, has been rising in popularity since its release in 2022. The transition from a 6v6 scenario to a 5v5 game mode has significantly changed the game’s balance. The popular belief is that the 5v5 game mode is much healthier for the game in the long run. The release of the latest season has swiftly changed the meta, and it should be addressed.

Cassidy is Overwatch 2’s neo-West Cowboy. Equipped with his trustee Peacekeeper and Magnetic grenade, Cassidy is a choice to pick off enemies in short and medium ranges.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Countering Cassidy: The top five heroes effective against him in Overwatch 2

Cassidy’s utility is extremely oppressive in the short and medium ranges. While he was mostly considered underpowered in the first two seasons of the game, the buffs he received in Season 3 make him a great pick. Here is a detailed look into his abilities:

Peacekeeper (Primary Fire): Cassidy uses a slow but accurate revolver that deals 140 Damage per second.

Cassidy uses a slow but accurate revolver that deals 140 Damage per second. Fan the Hammer (Alt. Fire): Cassidy can fan the Peacekeeper’s hammer to unload the entire cylinder swiftly

Cassidy can fan the Peacekeeper’s hammer to unload the entire cylinder swiftly Combat Roll (L-Shift): Cassidy rolls in the direction he is moving and reloads during the animation.

Cassidy rolls in the direction he is moving and reloads during the animation. Magnetic Grenade (E): Cassidy throws a grenade that sticks to nearby enemies and detonates after a short delay.

Cassidy throws a grenade that sticks to nearby enemies and detonates after a short delay. Deadeye (Ultimate): Cassidy locks on to enemies and waits to finalize his mark. Any target locked in gets simultaneously eliminated upon execution of the ability.

Here are five Overwatch 2 heroes that counter Cassidy on the battlefield:

1) Roadhog

Overwatch 2 - Roadhog (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Roadhog is a solid Tank pick against Cassidy. Carrying a vast health pool of 700, paired with Take a Breather, Roadhog can easily self-sustain against a wildly firing Cassidy. Hog’s Chain Hook allows him to grab Cassidy, isolate him, and swiftly eliminate him from the battlefield.

2) Widowmaker

Overwatch 2 - Widowmaker (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Cassidy excels at dealing damage from short and mid-range, Widowmaker has unparalleled supremacy over long-distance duels. Her ability to eliminate heroes with a single headshot using Widow’s Kiss makes her a great counter against Cassidy. Unsurprisingly, sniper rifles like The Widow’s Kiss are better than revolvers at long ranges.

3) Ashe

Overwatch 2 - Ashe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Featuring the same advantage as Widowmaker, Ashe is an excellent pick against Cassidy because of her effective range. Ashe fashions a semi-automatic rifle that is the most efficient at dealing damage from mid to long range. The key to winning duels against Cassidy is creating enough space between her and the latter.

Ashe’s Dynamite is also a great tool to keep Cassidy away from her team. It deals damage over time with a burn effect. The best way to capitalize on Cassidy’s weakness is to keep him on his toes by applying pressure from a distance, which is reasonably straightforward when playing Ashe.

4) Tracer

Overwatch 2 - Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer is a great pick to deal with Cassidy in Overwatch 2. Her hypermobile kit equipped with Blink and Recall makes her a pesky opponent for Cassidy to face. Equipped with only six bullets, Cassidy players must be wary of every shot they fire with the Peacekeeper when dueling against Tracer.

Tracer’s mobility allows her to zoom around, poking at Cassidy with her Pulse Cannons. She has the edge over him in a one-on-one duel. Recall also aids Tracer in making quick getaways when stuck with Magnetic Grenade.

5) Ana

Overwatch 2 - Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite being a Support character, Ana proves to be a great counter against Cassidy. Equipped with her Biotic Rifle, she can easily stay out of Cassidy’s range and deal damage to him from a safe distance. The most excellent utility Ana provides against Cassidy is being able to shut him down when he uses his ultimate ability.

Cassidy receives a movement debuff when he uses his ultimate ability, Deadeye. It makes him a straightforward target for Ana to use her Sleep Dart on, entirely negating the ultimate ability.

The above-listed heroes have great potential in dealing with Cassidy. They are equipped with kits that make it easy for players to combat Cassidy and his significant damage potential. The overall strategy to win duels against Cassidy, or to render him useless in a team fight, is to prioritize creating space and trying to isolate him. Cassidy’s kit is almost useless whenever he is left to fight long-range duels, and naturally, heroes like Widowmaker, Ana, and Ashe are the perfect counters against him.

Poll : 0 votes