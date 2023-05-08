Sojourn in Overwatch 2 is an extremely powerful damage-class hero, and knowing the heroes that can counter her will prove to be extremely useful. Known for her devastating railgun, high mobility, and the ability to absolutely shred squads, Sojourn remains one of the highest picked heroes since her release with the debut of Overwatch 2 in 2022.

Ad

The introduction of perks in Overwatch 2 Season 15 has made her more powerful than ever, and it's quite important that you know about the characters that can put a stop to her. This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the 5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Sojourn. Read below for a detailed brief.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest information in accordance to the balance patch deployed by Blizzard Entertainment on February 18, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Best heroes that can counter Sojourn effectively in Overwatch 2

1) Sombra

Sombra in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sombra is a versatile hero who disrupts the enemy team's movements and communication. Her Hack ability is one of the most potent in the game, and it can be used to disable Sojourn's powers, including her Power Slide. When Sombra successfully hacks the latter, she becomes an easy target for the team. Sombra's EMP ultimate can also leave enemies vulnerable to attacks, making it easy for her to run them down using her Machine Pistol.

Ad

Additionally, Sombra's Translocator ability allows her to reposition quickly and avoid Sojourn's deadly attacks, making her an excellent choice to counter the hero. The former can also hack health packs, making it difficult for Sojourn to heal herself during a fight.

When playing Sombra, focusing on disrupting Sojourn's movements and communication with the enemy team is crucial to gain a strategic advantage.

2) Mei

Mei in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mei is a defensive hero who can use her Endothermic Blaster to freeze Sojourn in place, making her an easy target for the enemy team. The former's Ice Wall ability can also block the latter's attacks and disrupt her movements, providing ample opportunities for her teammates to take her out. Mei's ultimate, Blizzard, can freeze Sojourn and her teammates, leaving them vulnerable to attacks.

Ad

Mei is an excellent choice for those who want to control the battlefield and limit the enemy's movements. Her abilities can also be used to protect the team from Sojourn's attacks and create opportunities for counter-attacks.

3) Widowmaker

Widowmaker in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker is a sniper hero who can take out Sojourn from afar with her Widow's Kiss rifle. Her Venom Mine ability can also reveal a flanking Sojourn's location and damage her over time. Widow's ultimate, Infra-Sight, can reveal the latter's location to the team, making it easier to coordinate attacks.

Ad

Widowmaker is an excellent choice for those who prefer to stay back and snipe their opponents from a distance. When playing her, it's crucial to have excellent aim and positioning to take out Sojourn effectively.

4) Ashe

Ashe in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ashe is a versatile damage dealer who can use her dynamite and trusty rifle, The Viper, to significantly damage Sojourn from a distance. Her Coach Gun ability can knock the latter back, making her more vulnerable to attacks. Ashe's ultimate, B.O.B., can provide an extra set of hands to the team, distracting Sojourn and allowing for easier takedowns.

Ad

She is an excellent choice for those who like to play aggressively and deal damage up close. Her abilities can also be used to control the battlefield and limit Sojourn's movements.

5) Soldier: 76

Soldier: 76 is fantastic counter to Sojourn in Overwatch 2. Soldier: 76 has great mobility, and he possesses an assault rifle as his primary weapon. You can use his mobility to reposition in advantageous positions, and use these lines of sights to absolutely wreak havoc on Sojourn.

Ad

Being a hit-scan hero, its quite easy to track Sojourn and consistently pressure her to be in cover. Furthemore, you can use a combination of your Helix Rockets alongside your primary fire to deal a devastating combo against her.

Lastly, your ultimate ability will allow you to auto-aim against Sojourn and easily eliminate her from the game without breaking a sweat. For these reasons, we believe that Soldier: 76 is one of the best heroes to counter Sojourn in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Ad

Overall, countering Sojourn in Overwatch 2 requires players to be strategic and use the right heroes and abilities to disrupt her mobility and effectiveness in combat. By experimenting with different heroes and strategies in Overwatch 2, they can find the best concoction.

It's also essential to communicate with the team when countering Sojourn. In addition to choosing the right heroes in Overwatch 2, players should also be aware of Sojourn's weaknesses.

Although highly mobile, she's vulnerable to crowd control abilities, such as stuns, knockbacks, and slows. Sombra, Mei, Widowmaker, Ashe, and Pharah are all excellent choices to counter Sojourn in Overwatch 2.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the best heroes to counter Sojourn in Overwatch 2 Season 15. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda. You can also check some of our other guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.