7 best Tec-9 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best Tec-9 skins through updates. These skins come in various rarities, from common to exceedingly rare, with some being highly sought after by collectors. Although they don't impact the gameplay, their unique design and variety of color schemes elevate the overall gaming experience.

This article lists the seven best Tec-9 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From Toxic to Urban DDPAT, here are the seven best Tec-9 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

1) Toxic

Tec-9 Toxic (Image via YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $6.25 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $3.08 (Lowest)

The Toxic Tec-9 skin is considered to be one of the best Tec-9 skins because of its design and theme. The skin depicts some scattered skulls throughout the body. The combination of orange and green with hazardous symbols evokes a deadly destructive vibe in the game.

The skin is part of the Catch Collection, which also features skins for the AK-47 in CS2 and other weapons.

2) Orange Murano

Tec-9 Orange Murano (Image via YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5.19 (Highest)

Well-Worn $3.94 (Lowest)

The Orange Murano has an abstract geometrical pattern all over the body with several shades of brown and grey. The magazine is a light brown and looks striking in contrast to the body. Orange Murano has become a popular choice for both casual gamers and high-ranked players.

The skin is a part of the Canals Collection, which features skins for M4A4 in CS2 and other weapons.

3) Bamboo Forest

Tec-9 Bamboo Forest (Image via YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $4.41 (Highest)

Field-Tested $1.88 (Lowest)

With a great combination of mechanical and natural elements, the bamboo forest skin is captivating with an intricate design. The skin features bamboo trees over a white background, resulting in a unique and chilled-out aesthetic.

The skin has been a part of the Rising Sun Collection since Valve launched it in May 2015.

4) Mummy’s Rot

Tec-9 Mummy's Rot (Image via YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.82 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $0.58 (Lowest)

Inspired by ancient Egyptian artwork, Mummy’s Rot stands out among the best Tec-9 skins. The skin features ancient artwork and intricate patterns throughout the body. With an opulent design, it provides a vintage charm that some players may find attractive.

The skin has been a part of the Aubis Collection since 2023.

5) Isaac

Tec-9 Isaac (Image via YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7.52 (Highest)

Well-Worn $1.85 (Lowest)

Isaac Tec-9 has the most minimalistic design among the best Tec-9 skins. With nominal use of red and black, it is a timeless choice that won’t put a dent in your wallet. The skin sports a futuristic design that will definitely grab the attention of other players on the battlefield.

The skin has been a part of the Huntsman Collection since May 2014.

6) Remote Control

Tec-9 Remote Control (Image via YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5.05 (Highest)

Battle-Scarred $0.88 (Lowest)

Remote Control Tec-9 has the most unique design among the best Tec-9 skins. The skin features printed buttons and a speaker. Inspired by tech, its metallic tones and circuit-like texture make it visually striking.

The skin has been a part of the Nuke Collection since 2018.

7) Urban DDPAT

Tec-9 Urban DDPAT (Image via YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.08 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.01 (Lowest)

The Urban DDPAT has a camouflage pixel pattern in grey and black, adding a unique flair and creating an aesthetic that is both elegant and intimidating. It is the most affordable option among the best Tec-9 skins. It is ideal for those looking for a more professional look rather than a flashy design.

The skin has been a part of the Bank Collection since Valve introduced it in May 2014.

