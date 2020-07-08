Blue622’s family post obituary after his untimely demise

The untimely death of Kenny Tancredi, aka Blue622, has sent shockwaves across the gaming community.

Here, we look at the official obituary that his family posted, and the condolence messages that people have sent.

Credit: reddit.com

Kenneth "Blue622" Tancredi's untimely death on 4th July has sent shockwaves throughout the gaming community. Kenny was one of the more-popular Twitch streamers, with more than 46k followers.

Just heard the news about Reckful...



He was an amazing person with a huge heart and will be missed.



If you're feeling down, please reach out for help.



If you think nobody cares about you, just know that I do.



DM's always open. — 🇧 🇱 🇺 🇪 🎮 (@blue622) July 3, 2020

While not much about his death is currently known, except for the fact that it was entirely unexpected, a gander through his official 'Blue622' Twitter page reveals that his last post was a condolence message posted for his friend and fellow streamer Byron Bernstein, aka Reckful.

31-year-old Bernstein had committed suicide and was found dead in his Austin apartment on 2nd July, and had apparently killed himself hours after proposing to his girlfriend on Twitter. You can see the proposal post here. Blue622's post suggests that he was shaken and could not believe the news.

Family posts obituary for Blue622

The subsequent obituary that his family posted makes for quite a moving tribute. Blue622 has been described as a cheerful engineer who was passionate about gaming and loved water sports, snowboarding and animals. His life has been described to be “full of challenges” that he could not always “conquer”, but regardless gave his best fight every time.

Users around the world posted the following messages after Blue622's untimely demise:

Credit: twitter.com

Further, gamers around the world poured in with condolences on Twitter, and also on the tribute wall of the obituary page. The messages suggest Blue622 was widely-loved and respected, and was indeed a warm-hearted person who did not shy away from helping others. While it was his GTA V streaming antics that led to most of his fame, Blue622 also played other games like Apex Legends and CS: GO.

Credit: twitter.com

The obituary goes on to talk about the loving family members that Blue622 leaves behind, including his mother, step-brother and step-sister, along with other members of the family including aunts, uncles and cousins. Needless to say, Blue622 will be remembered by family and gamers alike.

People remember him as a helpful man who had a positive impact on fellow gamers and streamers. As the messages suggest, he was a kind-hearted man who thought it was his responsibility to spread joy and happiness due to the fame and money he had begun to garner via his streaming career. You can have a look at the messages by clicking here.

Credit: netcongfuneral.com

The obituary further reveals that a memorial gathering will be held on the 13th of July at Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong, New Jersey. The gathering will be immediately followed by a service at around 3:30 PM local time. You can show your support to his family by sending flowers and other gifts by clicking here. Further, you can also post a message on Blue622's tribute wall.

As far as we are concerned, death is always a tragedy, and when something like this happens to a good soul like Blue622, it is always heart-wrenching.