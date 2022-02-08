Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two: Terra Maledicta, New Ally, Foe, and everything else coming to Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Season Two will have a great deal of content to love, and the game would not be complete without Zombies. The classic mode takes players to Egypt’s Eastern Desert, and a Dark Aether portal will open up for new arenas to do battle in.

Fans can expect a new Artifact, Wonder Weapons like the Ray Gun and Decimator shield, and more in the next Zombies experience, “Terra Maledicta”.

“Der Anfang” was only the beginning in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies experience

Now that "Der Anfang" has ended, this is the next story point. The zombie horde continues to build, and the army of the undead never seems to stop. In this next offering, Krafft and company will be taking the battle to Von List in this new adventure, "Terra Maladicta".

A brand-new location exists in this mode, in the form of gateways that take players to the Dark Aether itself. Professor Krafft and the squad have a "beachhead" in the Dark Aether to fight Von List, all for a page from the Tome of Rituals.

A new ally appears in Vercanna the Last

Fortunately, the Special Forces do not have to fight alone, as a new ally appears in the form of Vercanna the Last. Kortifex destroyed Vercanna's entire clan, and now they have come to aid the forces of good against the endless undead.

Through her Artifact, the Wand of the Wilds, she can grant a Healing Aura ability. Zombie battles can get incredibly tense, and having a healing aura can be the difference between victory and defeat. Activating her Artifact will send down beams of light on the Operators, bringing them back to total health.

A handy power will be vital to a player’s success in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s latest zombie adventure.

Healing Aura base ability and upgrade tiers

Tier I (Base): The Wand of the Wilds summons Vercanna’s lIfe Energy to heal yourself and allies to full health instantly.

The Wand of the Wilds summons Vercanna’s lIfe Energy to heal yourself and allies to full health instantly. Tier II: Knock down normal enemies and stun Special enemies near each player.

Knock down normal enemies and stun Special enemies near each player. Tier III : Revive all downed allies.

: Revive all downed allies. Tier IV: Revived allies have their lost Perks returned.

Revived allies have their lost Perks returned. Tier V: The Life Energy persists at each player’s location for 10 seconds and continues to heal and revive players.

This new Artifact is potent, and bringing back allies and restoring their lost Perks will be a critical tool in the most dangerous situations.

Zabella the Deceiver appears to confound players

Eventually, Call of Duty players will undoubtedly come upon the tricker known as Zabella the Deceiver in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Powerful and wicked, she served Kortifex as a member of the “Sisters of Agony”.

Chaotic and evil, she hides her face behind three different masks. These masks give her the power to outwit and demolish the Operators. She can hover in the sky and strike beneath the surface using electrical eruptions. Resistant to many attacks, her source of power could be the way to defeat her once and for all.

Two Wonder Weapons await in Season Two

There were already some fantastic weapons awaiting in Call of Duty, from ballistic-based firearms and melee tools, two Wonder Weapons arrive in Season Two of the game. Two Wonder Weapons are introduced to the game: The Decimator Shield and the return of the Ray Gun.

The Decimator Shield offers protection and the Decimation Blast ability, bringing a combination of offense and defense. The Decimator Shield will be unlocked via a Story Quest.

The Ray Gun is a classic weapon that will fire circular beams that can devastate zombies in just one blast. Ray Guns can appear in Mystery Boxes or as loot drops within a match.

New Objective, Story Quest, and more

The sixth Objective in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies will have players attempting to interrupt a Dark Aether blood-magic ceremony. Syphoncores are huge, vile structures that drain the essence out of the nearby undead and will, in turn, spawn more zombies than initially consumed.

This grants the zombie horde more power than ever. Players need to stop all three of the Syphoncores from being filled for the sake of all life on Earth. Through the “Terra Maledicta” story, the Decimator Shield is revealed through Vercanna the Last’s special Story Quest.

Players will have to go through several tasks that advance the Dark Aether saga and will have them looking for a page from the Tome of Rituals. It could very well be the key to defeating Von List and Kortifex once and for all.

What would a zombie mode be without Easter Eggs? Some are to find this time around, inspired by the Black Ops II “Origins” map.

Artifact Ward Covenant is revealed

The Altar of Covenants has a new ability in Call of Duty, with three helpful rarity tiers. The Artifact Ward gives a chance to trigger a player’s Artifact for free when hit by a melee attack from the rear. This will undoubtedly be useful, especially in the later rounds of zombies matches.

Rarities of Artifact Ward

Rare: Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a chance to trigger your Artifact.

Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a chance to trigger your Artifact. Epic: Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a higher chance to trigger your Artifact.

Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a higher chance to trigger your Artifact. Legendary: Being hit by a melee attack anywhere has a higher chance to trigger your Artifact.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is bringing a ton to do for fans in Season Two and should get plenty of new challenges, a gripping story, and grisly action to the game.

