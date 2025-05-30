Can you fast travel in Elden Ring Nightreign?

No, there is no fast travel in Elden Ring Nightreign. The game is a spin-off and prequel to Elden Ring, which does feature fast travel from Site of Grace locations. However, this feature is not available in Nightreign. This is likely because the maps in this new title are somewhat smaller, and the sprinting speed of your character is also faster than in Elden Ring.
This article will look further into Elden Ring Nightreign and why it does not feature fast travel as opposed to its parent title.
Elden Ring Nightreign: No fast travel for the Nightfarers
Elden Ring Nightreign makes it easier for you to traverse areas by merely sprinting on foot, as the movement speed is significantly faster than in the previous game. Furthermore, the maps are also smaller, so the requirement for fast-travel fades away for your Nightreign characters.
To make it better, the game features a shrinking gameplay area that resets every time you defeat a minor boss. This means your environment is almost always changing, and you get to explore it on foot without teleporting from one place to another.
In the original Elden Ring, players could fast-travel between Site of Grace locations. This seemed a rather valid option since the game featured very large open-world maps. However, Nightreign is a roguelike game, and the lack of fast-travel is simply a feature in this genre of role-playing gaming.
That being said, the developers have not officially explained their reasoning behind the lack of fast travel in Elden Ring Nightreign. Perhaps it is clear to fans that it does not take much to travel from one location to another on foot in this game. Furthermore, exploring minor details and areas is also rather entertaining in a game build in the world of Elden Ring.
The story is set in the area of Limveld, also known as Limgrave in Elden Ring, where the first game starts. With enhanced and faster movement, you can even wall-run and enjoy dynamic battles that could potentially rival the fights you enjoyed in the original game.
