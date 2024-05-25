Can you go prone in XDefiant?

By Mintu Kumar Tomar
Modified May 25, 2024 09:42 GMT
A lot of players have been wondering whether they can go prone in XDefiant or not
A lot of players have been wondering whether they can go prone in XDefiant or not (Image via Ubisoft)

Players who are wondering whether they can use the option to go prone in XDefiant are in for a disappointment. XDefiant doesn't allow you to go prone. The movement mechanism has been present in many popular FPS games like Call of Duty for several years now. However, it's surprising to see that Ubisoft's latest free-to-play title lacks it at launch.

This article will dive a little deeper into the topic of players not being able to go prone in XDefiant.

No option to go prone in XDefiant

A still from XDefiant free-to-play shooter (Image via Ubisoft)
A still from XDefiant free-to-play shooter (Image via Ubisoft)

Since its much-anticipated release on May 21, 2024, it's been known that players can't go prone in XDefiant. The option was not there in the game's early beta versions either. While some fans were hoping to get it in the final build, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Going prone in FPS games usually helps in tackling the enemies better with extra movement-based strategies to aim from numerous angles. In Call of Duty, the prone option is quite popular among the fans. Players mostly try to dive into this position or just tap the dedicated button to go prone to take additional advantages in combat and get an edge.

It will be interesting to see if Ubisoft's team will acknowledge this situation or deploy a future update to add this function in XDefiant.

Is there aim assist in XDefiant?

While having no prone feature is one thing, most players also rely heavily on aim assist in first-person-shooter games. Thankfully, XDefiant has the aim assist feature for controllers. Even on PC, players with mouse and keyboard can connect a controller to take the benefit of aim assist.

However, players will have to use the best controller settings to effectively utilize aim assist during intense encounters.

