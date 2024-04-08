Can you recharge batteries in Content Warning?

You can recharge batteries in Content Warning after you have exhausted your flashlight batteries during your trips to the Old World. Buying a new piece of equipment every time the charge runs low isn't a feasible tactic. Thus it's no surprise players are looking for how to recharge in-game.

The game provides you with several flashlight upgrades and unlockables provided you have the required in-game currency to purchase them. Check out our guide on how you can quickly earn money in Content Warning.

How to recharge batteries in Content Warning?

How to charge batteries in Content Warning? (Image via Landfall)

To recharge batteries in Content Warning, follow these steps:

Equipment batteries are recharged at the generator in-game which is outside the house. The equipment will be on your right nearer to the Dive Bell and has a pole sticking out of it with a sphere on top.

Equip the item you want to recharge and walk near it.

Once you are close enough, you will see blue sparks swirling from the generator towards you. The process will go on till the battery is at 100%.

The option to recharge batteries in Content Warning makes sure that you don't have to throw away your flashlight when the battery runs out - mighty green from the devs. Apart from flashlights, you can also recharge your depleted Shock Stick.

The different types of flashlights available in Content Warning that can be recharged this way are:

Old Flashlight - 20$

Modern Flashlight - 150$

Long Flashlight - 200$

Modern Flashlight Pro - 500$

Long Flashlight Pro - 600$

Lights upgrades (Image via Landfall)

With your flashlight or Shock Stick recharged, lace up your boots and dive once again into the Old World to face Content Warning's monsters and shoot some scary content.

Content Warning saw a huge number of players join in the fun within 24 hours of its launch on April 1, 2024. The latest offering from Landfall quickly posted a 200k+ concurrent player peak and has consistently seen a 20-30k average concurrent player count ever since.

Check out other Content Warning articles: