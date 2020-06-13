Can you run GTA 5 in a 4 GB RAM system?

Exploring the possibility of playing GTA 5 on a PC or laptop that has a 4 GB RAM.

Apart from the RAM, Graphics card and processor also play a major role in the smooth running of a game.

GTA 5 that released in 2015 has had a billion copies sold till date. The game's popularity can be gauged from the fact that five years after its release, GTA 5 still has a lot of players that play the game. Undoubtedly, playing GTA 5 is fun, but not every PC can run the game.

When you have a tight budget while purchasing a system, you tend to compromise something on the hardware front. In the budget section, people commonly buy laptops that have 4GB RAM or less.

In this article, we explore the possibility of running GTA 5 in a system that has a 4 GB RAM.

Can you run GTA 5 in a laptop/PC that has a 4 GB RAM?

The simple answer to the question is 'Yes'. GTA 5, or for that matter, any other game in the GTA series, can be run on a PC or laptop that has a 4 GB RAM. As minimum system requirements for GTA 5 suggests, players require a 4GB RAM in their laptop or PC to be able to play the game.

However, the RAM is not the only deciding factor here. Apart from the RAM size, players also require a 2 GB Graphics card paired with an i3 processor. With all these specs, the system becomes eligible to run the GTA 5 game.

But it's important to note that these are only minimum system requirements. In other words, it means that you can't play the GTA 5 game on HD settings. You have to compromise with graphics quality.

For 1080P/4K resolution, the recommended system requirements to run GTA5 are i5 processor, 8 GB RAM and NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB.