Can you arrest multiple suspects at once in The Precinct?

Understanding whether you can arrest multiple suspects at once in The Precinct is important if you want to get high XP. This open-world top-down action title puts you in the shoes of a beat cop. In it, you must systematically deal with crimes and complete additional objectives to get the maximum XP.

For those wondering, you can arrest multiple suspects at once. However, the process isn't that simple. This guide explains how to do so.

How to arrest multiple suspects in The Precinct

Arrest and escort all the criminals to get the most XP (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kwalee)

As you progress in the game, different types of crimes will start getting reported. Many of these involve more than one suspect. You'll need to arrest them all (while following rules) to receive the maximum XP. But how they react when you reveal yourself to them is random. They might surrender without a fight, flee, or try to kill you.

Regardless of the response, your first objective should be to restrain all suspects. Focus on the biggest threat, that is, anyone wielding a weapon or trying to run towards a civilian. Use your voice commands to lower an offender's resistance level. If the suspects cooperate, you can proceed as usual. If they try to kill you, respond according to what the rulebook says.

However, if a suspect (or suspects) starts running, the best option is to restrain one of them and then focus on the others. You can chase after the fleeing offender on foot, but it will consume a lot of stamina. You'll have to decide if it's better to pursue them yourself or use Pursuit Support. The latter is ideal if you want to arrest multiple suspects efficiently in exchange for Support Tokens.

You can order a helicopter to watch over the running man, drop spike strips for suspects fleeing in a car, or use patrol cruisers. Choose the best option depending on the situation.

Tips when trying to arrest multiple suspects in The Precinct

Make sure you have both lethal and non-lethal weaponry. Use only the latter unless the particular crime allows for the former's use. Utilizing the wrong weaponry will result in XP penalties.

You'll need to process each suspect separately in order to earn the maximum XP. It means following all the required protocols (depending on the crime Handbook). These are: reading a suspect their rights, searching for contraband on them or their vehicle, checking ID, and issuing correct charges .

. Invest your tokens in upgrading stamina. This will help you stay longer on the ground.

That concludes our guide on arresting multiple suspects in the game.

