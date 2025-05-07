Cartethyia VA in Wuthering Waves: All voice actors revealed so far

Kuro Games has recently revealed Cartethyia as one of the upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves. She has appeared on various occasions during the Rinascita quest, intriguing Rovers with her enigmatic personality. Her performance as an NPC was further backed by stellar voice acting.
Speaking of which, Kuro Games has assigned some prominent VAs for Cartethyia. Both Amanda Rischel and Yu Asakawa have brought the character to life across English and Japanese dubs. This article will further discuss all of Cartethyia’s voice actors in WuWa revealed so far, and also mention their previous works.
English voice actor of Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Amanda Rischel is the English VA of Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves. She is a Danish-British actor and voice-over artist who has worked on characters from video games and TV series. Here are some of her previous works:
- Audrey Grove from Strinova
- Elisabet Sobek from LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Amelia Cain from Diablo Immortal
- Seni from Diablo IV
- Lone from Carmen Curlers
- Julie from Dream State
- The woman with the white sneakers from Oxen
Also read: Wuthering Waves Ciaconna release date and countdown
Japanese voice actor of Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves
Yu Asakawa has voiced Cartethyia in the game's Japanese dub. She is a renowned voice actor from Japan who has brought countless anime and video game characters to life. Fans will recognize her from the following titles:
- Terumi Hoshino from Detective Conan
- Rebecca Lambert from Lupin III: Stolen Lupin
- Krista Awbrooke from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny
- Medusa from Fate/Stay Night
- Jami Yokoshima from Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan
- Leone from Akame ga Kill!
- Makoto Hanuma from Blue Archive
- Michelle Aubert from Onimusha 3
- Anthuria from Granblue Fantasy
- Sarah Breaker from Alan Wake
Unfortunately, we don't have details regarding Cartethyia's VA for other languages. The information herein will be updated once Kuro Games announces the names of the other artists.
For those wondering, Cartethyia has been confirmed to debut in version 2.4 via the recent drip marketing campaign. The update is expected to be released sometime in June 2025. Cartethyia will likely be an Aero 5-star unit, and she could choose a Sword as her weapon.
Check out our other Wuthering Waves articles:
- WuWa 2.3 first phase anniversary banners: Who should you pull for?'
- Best teams for Zani in WuWa
- Version 2.3 redeem codes
- All WuWa 2.3 events: Start and end dates
- WuWa announces new Changli & Carlotta skins
- Version 2.3 banners schedule
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.