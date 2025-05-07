Cartethyia VA in Wuthering Waves: All voice actors revealed so far

Kuro Games has recently revealed Cartethyia as one of the upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves. She has appeared on various occasions during the Rinascita quest, intriguing Rovers with her enigmatic personality. Her performance as an NPC was further backed by stellar voice acting.

Ad

Speaking of which, Kuro Games has assigned some prominent VAs for Cartethyia. Both Amanda Rischel and Yu Asakawa have brought the character to life across English and Japanese dubs. This article will further discuss all of Cartethyia’s voice actors in WuWa revealed so far, and also mention their previous works.

English voice actor of Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Amanda Rischel is the English VA of Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves. She is a Danish-British actor and voice-over artist who has worked on characters from video games and TV series. Here are some of her previous works:

Audrey Grove from Strinova

from Strinova Elisabet Sobek from LEGO Horizon Adventures

from LEGO Horizon Adventures Amelia Cain from Diablo Immortal

from Diablo Immortal Seni from Diablo IV

from Diablo IV Lone from Carmen Curlers

from Carmen Curlers Julie from Dream State

from Dream State The woman with the white sneakers from Oxen

Also read: Wuthering Waves Ciaconna release date and countdown

Ad

Japanese voice actor of Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yu Asakawa has voiced Cartethyia in the game's Japanese dub. She is a renowned voice actor from Japan who has brought countless anime and video game characters to life. Fans will recognize her from the following titles:

Terumi Hoshino from Detective Conan

from Detective Conan Rebecca Lambert from Lupin III: Stolen Lupin

from Lupin III: Stolen Lupin Krista Awbrooke from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny

from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny Medusa from Fate/Stay Night

from Fate/Stay Night Jami Yokoshima from Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan

from Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan Leone from Akame ga Kill!

from Akame ga Kill! Makoto Hanuma from Blue Archive

from Blue Archive Michelle Aubert from Onimusha 3

from Onimusha 3 Anthuria from Granblue Fantasy

from Granblue Fantasy Sarah Breaker from Alan Wake

Ad

Unfortunately, we don't have details regarding Cartethyia's VA for other languages. The information herein will be updated once Kuro Games announces the names of the other artists.

For those wondering, Cartethyia has been confirmed to debut in version 2.4 via the recent drip marketing campaign. The update is expected to be released sometime in June 2025. Cartethyia will likely be an Aero 5-star unit, and she could choose a Sword as her weapon.

Ad

Check out our other Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.