Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Forgotten Battlefield walkthrough

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Act 1 ends, and the game picks back up at the Forgotten Battlefield. This expansive zone begins your path towards the Paintress and introduces new systems, story beats, combat mechanics, and a new character, Verso.

This guide will walk you through important locations, key encounters, collectibles, and the boss fights in the Forgotten Battlefield section of Expedition 33.

A Walkthrough of the Forgotten Battlefield chapter in Expedition 33

The Camp and Island

After the events of Act 1, you begin Act 2, where you are in control of Verso. At the camp, upgrade Verso's abilities and equipment. He uses the same weapons as Gustave, so you can equip him accordingly. Interact with Lune and Esquie to initiate the relationship system, which allows you to deepen bonds by spending time with party members. After these interactions, rest to advance the story.

Bonding with Esquie (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Tita Gamers)

Upon waking, you'll find yourself on a small island. Open your map and set your objective to the North. Mount Esquie and swim across the water. Before proceeding to the Forgotten Battlefield, consider exploring nearby areas:

To the Northwest, in the Blades’ Graveyard, you can find a new music record .

. To the East, at Gestral Beach, participate in a volleyball game.

Engage enemies around the continent to familiarize yourself with Verso's combat style.

Upgrade Verso's arsenal at the camp (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Tita Gamers)

When ready, head north toward the prominent "33" in the sky to enter the Forgotten Battlefield.

Into the Forgotten Battlefield

Gradient Counters

Inside the Forgotten Battlefield, you'll learn about Gradient Counters, a powerful enemy attack that drains color from the world. After defeating the initial enemy, proceed north to the main gate. Rest and upgrade as needed, then enter through the gate. Immediately, take the wooden path on the right to obtain a Polished Chroma Catalyst.

Energizing Start IV Pictos

At the next two forks, choose the right turns to encounter more Nevrons and collect Chroma. Jump into the pit ahead and continue north to find a new Pictos: Energizing Start IV. As you exit this area, head left toward the door, then go right to gather additional Chroma. Continue West into another trench; at its end, you'll discover a Colour of Lumina collectible.

Sweet Kill Pictos

Exit the trench and turn right to find another Colour of Lumina collectible emitting a purple aura. Proceed north to climb the stairs, defeat the Nevrons at the top, then continue south to the next set of stairs. Climb these stairs to find the Healing Tint Shard. This item is located after ascending the staircase, and not before. Afterwards, you'll find a new Pictos called Sweet Kill, which restores 50% health upon defeating an enemy.

As you leave this area, head north. Before engaging the Nevrons ahead, check the side path to their left to collect a Revive Tint Shard at the base of a glowing tree. Defeat the Nevrons, then proceed past them to climb the ledges and stairs leading to a checkpoint for the optional area: Fort Ruins.

Fort Ruins (Optional Area)

In Fort Ruins, move forward and use the handholds to cross the gap. Defeat the Troubador enemy, then continue forward. On your right, climb a set of stairs, then take another right to find a Colour of Lumina collectible in a chest. Don't descend the stairs yet; instead, go to the right to a small ledge past the railing to discover a new Pictos: Energizing Death, which grants AP to other party members upon equipping the Expeditioner's death.

The Forgotten Battlefield Troubador fight (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Tita Gamers)

Return to the main path and continue South to find three Nevrons guarding an item. Defeat them to obtain another Colour of Lumina collectible. Head back to the checkpoint flag to rest and upgrade, then descend the stairs and ledges. At the bottom, go West to reach the next checkpoint flag.

Vanguard Point and Beyond

From the Vanguard Point, use the nearby cannon as a bridge to climb down and proceed North. You'll encounter a Fading Woman who won't interact with you yet. From her location, head East. Watch for a side path on your left to find Expedition 41's journal among some blazing rubble.

The Fading Woman in the Forgotten Battlefield (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Tita Gamers)

Continue East, collecting a Colour of Lumina along the way, and defeat the Nevrons ahead. This path leads to an optional challenging battle. Upon victory, you'll receive the Energizing Parry Pictos, which grants extra AP when performing successful parries. Return to the previous hall and turn South. Climb the rope to find another new Pictos: Empowering Tint.

The Battlefield

Petank

Back at the Fading Woman, proceed West to enter the Battlefield. Rest and upgrade at the 48-labeled flag if needed. Follow the path North to find a Colour of Lumina near a large sword. To the west, you'll spot a Petank. Defeat the surrounding Nevrons to make capturing it easier. Its pedestal is located to the Southeast near a ruined wall. Defeating the Petank rewards you with valuable items, including a Recoat.

Chroma Elixir Shard

For additional Chroma, check the crates to the East and near the ballista to the Southwest. Return to the Fading Woman and take the path north of her. At the fork, go left and destroy the suspicious-looking boxes to unlock the first lock of a nearby paint cage. Backtrack to the fork and look above to the Northeast near a tree stump for the second lock. Continue forward and go left; on the left, you'll see the paint cage, and on the right, the final lock among a stack of crates. Destroy it to obtain a Chroma Elixir Shard.

Kasumi

Proceed East to find Expedition 57's journal near a former expedition member with a trumpet on its head. Climb the rope to meet Kasumi, the area's Gestral Merchant. He offers a rare Recoat and a new Pictos: Inverted Affinity. Challenge and defeat Kasumi in a duel to unlock his hidden item: Obscur, an outfit for Maelle. Descend and head Northeast to the next checkpoint, the Ancient Bridge. Rest and upgrade before crossing into the fog for the boss battle.

Dualliste boss fight

Dualliste is resistant to Fire and weak to Light. Utilize Verso's abilities to exploit this weakness. Skills like Perfect Break can deal significant damage, while Paradigm Shift helps build AP quickly.

The Dualliste boss fight in Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Tita Gamers)

In Phase 1, Dualliste employs various attacks:

A shockwave attack by plunging its sword into the ground; parry just before the sword is driven deeper.

A four-hit swiping combo: dodge, jump, dodge, and dodge in sequence.

A six-hit swift combo; parry each strike as the sword is raised.

A five-hit rapid combo; parry each strike in quick succession.

Upon entering Phase 2, Dualliste draws a second sword, enhancing its attacks. Notably, any debuffs applied during Phase 1 persist into Phase 2, allowing you to maintain strategic advantages. New attacks include:

A dual shockwave attack when plunging and withdrawing its sword; parry at both moments, with the withdrawal signaled by a "schwing" sound.

A nine-hit combo ending with a Gradient Attack; dodge the slashes and use a Gradient Counter when the world loses color.

A six-hit swiping combo: dodge, jump, jump, dodge, dodge, dodge in sequence.

Stormblood, summoning bloody clones for a four-hit combo; parry the first three strikes quickly, then parry the fourth when Dualliste lunges.

When Dualliste's health drops below half in Phase 2, it inflicts the Inverted status, causing healing to deal damage. Avoid using healing items or spells during this phase. As Dualliste nears defeat, a cinematic sequence will play, showcasing the Expedition's triumph. You'll be rewarded with a new weapon for Verso and a new Pictos: Combo Attack I.

After defeating Dualliste, you’ll be rewarded with powerful items and continue your path to confront the Paintress. The Forgotten Battlefield marks a turning point in Expedition 33, testing your understanding of team dynamics, combat mechanics, and exploration.

