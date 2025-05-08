Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete White Tree

White Tree in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is an optional area available for exploration during Act 2. Situated west of the starting location on an island, this area contains a journal, a music record, a lost Gestral, and a Pictos for you to collect.
With that in mind, here is a walkthrough of the White Tree location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
Brief walkthrough of White Tree in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
To access White Tree in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you must have Esquie’s swimming ability (to get it, you must finish Act 1: Gustave), as the area is located on an island in the ocean.
The island where White Tree stands is situated next to a peninsula, northwest of Gestral Village. Use Esquie’s swimming ability to reach it.
As soon as you enter White Tree, you will notice that it is an area with not much to explore. While there aren't many opportunities for general gameplay upgrades here, the journal and music record you find contribute to the overall story experience.
To collect the Expedition 36 Journal, head slightly to the right from your spawn point, and you'll find it lying on the ground. Similarly, from the starting point, the Honeymoon in Lumiere music record is slightly to the left along your path forward.
Additionally, you can find a lost Gestral in an open field with a campsite, located to the left of your starting position. Near the lost Gestral, you’ll find a Pictos known as Lumina, which you can also collect.
White Tree will be considered complete once you collect all the available items in the area. There are no special enemies or boss encounters here.
While White Tree is an optional location, it’s a beautiful area worth visiting, where you can gather collectibles to enrich your gameplay experience.
