  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete White Tree

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete White Tree

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified May 08, 2025 05:02 GMT
Walkthrough of White Tree in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)
There are multiple collectibles in White Tree in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

White Tree in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is an optional area available for exploration during Act 2. Situated west of the starting location on an island, this area contains a journal, a music record, a lost Gestral, and a Pictos for you to collect.

Ad

With that in mind, here is a walkthrough of the White Tree location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Also read: COE 33: Should you kill Sewing Nevron?

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Brief walkthrough of White Tree in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

To access White Tree in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you must have Esquie’s swimming ability (to get it, you must finish Act 1: Gustave), as the area is located on an island in the ocean.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The island where White Tree stands is situated next to a peninsula, northwest of Gestral Village. Use Esquie’s swimming ability to reach it.

White Tree location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Tested and Explained)
White Tree location in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@Tested and Explained)

As soon as you enter White Tree, you will notice that it is an area with not much to explore. While there aren't many opportunities for general gameplay upgrades here, the journal and music record you find contribute to the overall story experience.

Ad

To collect the Expedition 36 Journal, head slightly to the right from your spawn point, and you'll find it lying on the ground. Similarly, from the starting point, the Honeymoon in Lumiere music record is slightly to the left along your path forward.

Additionally, you can find a lost Gestral in an open field with a campsite, located to the left of your starting position. Near the lost Gestral, you’ll find a Pictos known as Lumina, which you can also collect.

Ad

White Tree will be considered complete once you collect all the available items in the area. There are no special enemies or boss encounters here.

Check out: COE 33 walkthrough: How to complete Falling Leaves

While White Tree is an optional location, it’s a beautiful area worth visiting, where you can gather collectibles to enrich your gameplay experience.

Read more:

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications