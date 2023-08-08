Detective Pikachu Returns: Release date, how to pre-order, platforms, and more

Detective Pikachu Returns may not be on everyone's radar, but its final launch is around the corner. The upcoming adventure game from developer Creatures Inc. is a surprise successor to the 2016 Nintendo 3DS predecessor. To be fair, the original title did not really grab much attention due to it arriving near the end of the dual-screen handheld's lifespan.

As such, newcomers may be intrigued as to what this new adventure is about. Let's take a look at the release, pre-orders, and other details about the upcoming Pokemon spin-off.

What is the story of Detective Pikachu Returns?

Just like its predecessor, this new entry takes place in Rhyme City, a sprawling metropolis where Pokemon and humans live together peacefully. Detective Pikachu and his human buddy Tim Goodman are on a search for the latter's missing father, Harry, after the events of the original game.

Furthermore, things have become restless in Rhyme City as the duo faces many new challenges from both humans and other Pokemon. The iconic talking sleuth rat must team up with his friend to solve mysteries around the city and help those in need.

This is done by exploring areas and investigating for clues, talking to Pokemon and humans for information, and piecing evidence together. Much of the design of the original title is retained here, including exploration, clue collecting, and traversal.

Speaking of traversal, players can even ride atop Pokemon and use their unique abilities in the overworld. Players will meet new faces and find themselves thrown into many tricky story scenarios where the duo must use their wits to come out on top.

When does Detective Pikachu Returns release, and for which platforms?

The game is set to release on October 6, 2023. As with other entries in the series, this is a Nintendo-exclusive title and is only available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. With this and the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC expansions, fans of the iconic monster-taming series have much to enjoy in 2023.

How to pre-order Detective Pikachu Returns on the Nintendo Switch

Pre-orders are live on the Nintendo eShop. Those excited about the game can now pre-purchase Detective Pikachu Returns. Here are the steps to do so on the Nintendo Switch:

Head to the Nintendo eShop via the Nintendo Switch home screen.

Login to the account that the user will use for purchasing the game.

Type in the game's name in the search bar and click on the result. This should bring up the store page for Detective Pikachu Returns.

Click on the Pre-Order button and proceed with the transaction.

This should add the game to the account's Nintendo Switch library.

Thereafter, players only need to await launch day to find out what new secrets lurk in Rhyme City. On that note, here are some major upcoming games arriving for the Nintendo Switch console later this year that players can enjoy alongside Detective Pikachu Returns.