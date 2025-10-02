Does Ghost of Yotei feature multiplayer?

The highly anticipated Ghost of Yotei is finally out, and the fans seem really excited about it. It is set 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, and introduces a fresh storyline with various new combat mechanics. While the game is primarily a single-player experience, many players might be curious to know if there's a multiplayer mode similar to its predecessor.
For now, Ghost of Yotei does not feature a multiplayer mode, but it will be available later via a free DLC. On that note, here’s everything we know about the upcoming multiplayer mode and what to expect.
Everything you need to know about multiplayer in Ghost of Yotei
Following the same path as Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei will receive a Legends DLC update later in 2026. This DLC will expand the overall experience, offering both a two-player co-op mode and a four-player survival-based mode to play, further increasing the replayability of the game.
There will be four unique character classes, each with its own playstyle. Moreover, it will feature the demonic variants of the main Yotei storyline enemies. Overall, this future update seems to follow the same path as the Ghost of Tsushima Legends DLC.
For those wondering, the Legends multiplayer DLC will be free for everyone who purchases the main game. However, it's important to note that having an active PlayStation Plus subscription is mandatory to play any game in multiplayer, and Yotei is no exception.
As of now, players can only play the game's single-player campaign, which is fairly long and would require up to 30 hours to finish.
That's everything you need to know about multiplayer in Ghost of Yotei. In conclusion, while the game starts as a single-player journey, fans can look forward to a multiplayer expansion with even more content to enjoy in 2026.
