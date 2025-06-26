DOOMS in Death Stranding 2, explained

DOOMS in Death Stranding 2 is a deeply personal part of the game's universe and the characters who live in it. It’s something certain people are born with, and it changes how they experience both life and death. If you're returning from the first game, you already know this isn't your average superpower.

That said, DOOMS in Death Stranding 2 gets even more layered, with new characters and fresh details expanding how it works.

What exactly is DOOMS in Death Stranding 2?

A Bridge Baby in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

At its core, DOOMS is a condition that links someone to the Beach — the strange, ghostly space that connects the world of the living to the dead. People suffering from it feel that link in different ways. Some get nightmares. Some can sense BTs. Others can do things that seem impossible, like fast-traveling using the Beach itself.

But not everyone’s DOOMS in Death Stranding 2 works the same. It’s more like a spectrum — some may experience mild symptoms, others get full-on supernatural abilities.

Sam and Fragile are both DOOMS sufferers

Let's take Sam, for example. He can sense BTs, but he can’t see them without the help of a Bridge Baby. His DOOMS, combined with his repatriate status (which we saw during the Episode 2 walkthrough), gives him just enough of a connection to stay alive. Meanwhile, Fragile is on another level. She can actually see BTs, and she even uses the Beach to teleport across long distances. That’s not something every character can pull off.

It’s not all upsides, DOOMS in Death Stranding 2 has a dark side

While some powers look cool, living with DOOMS isn’t easy. Many sufferers experience constant visions or haunting dreams, and their mental health often takes a hit. It’s a bit like always having one foot in another world — and that world isn’t kind.

Sam in a shower (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There’s also a physical side effect to having DOOMS, called Chiral Rash. When someone with the affliction gets exposed to Chiralium or comes in contact with BTs, they sometimes develop handprint-shaped marks on their skin. You might’ve seen these on Sam during his shower scenes, and if not, check out the image above. They’re symptoms of a real condition in the game’s universe.

Chiralium and Timefall are still dangerous, just a little slower

People with DOOMS aren’t immune to Chiralium exposure or Timefall, but they can resist it better than most. Timefall won’t take them instantly, but over time, it still takes a toll.

