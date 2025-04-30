Dr. Ratio E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

Players can pull for Dr. Ratio and his 5-star signature Light Cone in Phase Two of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2. Although this 5-star character is quite old, he still excels in one of the popular playstyles. Since Dr. Ratio was given away for free when he was released, most of the player base already has a copy of the unit. Therefore, those looking to boost this follow-up attack character’s efficiency might wonder whether they should pull for his signature weapon or first Eidolon.

Ad

If you want to boost your Dr. Ratio’s efficiency to the maximum level without spending much Stellar Jades, then pull for his signature Light Cone, Baptism of Pure Thought. Take a look at the following section to learn more about this matter.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Should you get Dr. Ratio’s E1 or S1 in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2?

Dr. Ratio's first Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you are thinking of pulling for Dr. Ratio’s S1 or E1 during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2, get his signature Light Cone. When comparing both, this 5-star character’s signature weapon holds more value than his Eidolon.

Ad

Trending

Firstly, Dr. Ratio’s E1 increases the Summation stacks he can hold at a time. Summation is one of the Traces that this character wields, which boosts his CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG. While both of these stats can boost this unit’s damage by a significant amount, you can just pair him with a good buffer for damage output.

Baptism of Pure Thought (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

On the other hand, Dr. Ratio’s signature weapon can increase his CRIT DMG and damage output simultaneously. Moreover, it allows his FUA to ignore the opponent’s DEF. While the CRIT DMG and damage boost from this item will benefit the character, it turns Dr. Ratio’s follow-up attacks lethal.

Ad

Thus, we recommend pulling for Baptism of Pure Thought in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing speculation

Check out the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.