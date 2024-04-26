Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past guide: How to complete, rewards, and more

The Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past mission is a thrilling adventure that throws you onto the cold trail of a missing caravan. In this stirring new quest, you come face-to-face with the remnant of a familiar foe - the Enclave. Prepare to navigate the Glowing Sea, infiltrate hidden Enclave outposts in this perilous and bloody trail, and finally claim the rewards that await you.

This guide will walk you through the intricacies of the Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past quest, detailing steps from tracking down the caravan's fate to navigating the Enclave's resurgence with ease.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

How to start Echoes of the Past in Fallout 4?

Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past quest start. (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube))

The Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past quest triggers automatically if you have a character at a decent level already. This means you don't have any specific prerequisites to complete before you start this mission.

Mission marker for the quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube)

After the Fallout 4 next-gen update, you will see a bunch of messages popping up on the top-left of your screen. You will find the Echoes of the Past mission here. Open your data tab and you shall find the mission and its details over here. The mission marker will be just north of the Saugus Ironworks.

Teleport to The Slog and just follow the square mission marker. The marker will lead you to a bridge where you will find a giant splatter of blood on the ground. Interact with it and it should start the quest. Keep following the blood marks to progress the quest, but be prepared to take down a ton of Enclave soldiers, so having a decent build is recommended.

Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past walkthrough

Kill the Enclave soldiers to proceed further. (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube)

After you interact with the first bloody mark on the ground to initiate the Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past quest, the mission marker will keep shifting as you keep finding more blood marks on the ground (along with indicators marking their location). Keep following them until you finally reach a camp where a ton of Enclave soldiers will be waiting for you. Take these gunmen down before you can proceed further.

After you have killed them all, here's how you can progress in the quest:

1) Find the terminal and download the Homing Beacon Frequency

Download Homing Beacon Frequency from the computer. (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube)

Once you have taken down the last Enclave soldier, find the computer terminal marked by the indicator, interact with it, and press on the Download Homing Beacon Frequency option. This will update the quest parameters for you, and you will now have to track the Enclave Homing Beacon within the Glowing Sea.

2) Find the Enclave Homing Beacons

Start the search at the Edge of the Glowing Sea. (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube)

Unlike the first part, this section does not give you a solid mission marker. Head over to your Radio tab and select the Enclave Homing Beacon option first. Then, head back up to your quests tab and you should see an optional choice that tells you to start the search at the Edge of the Glowing Sea.

Head over to the Edge of the Glowing Sea and you should notice a pop-up on the top-left part of your screen denoting the Enclave Homing Signal Strength. Keep walking in whichever direction you find the signal strength increasing. This will eventually lead you to the Atlantic Offices.

3) Clear the Atlantic Offices

Clear the Atlantic Offices building to proceed. (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube)

Once you locate the Offices, your quest terminal will update once again and instruct you to clear the Atlantic Offices building. Be prepared for a tough fight because a lot of the Enclave soldiers here have the Power Armor.

Take out the enemy on the rooftop and head over to the building. You can find the entrance to the building on the broken Atlantic Offices sign board. Once inside, you need to take down all the Enclave soldiers, many of whom have donned the Power Armor, as stated earlier. Keep infiltrating this building to continue the Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past mission.

4) Kill the Enclave Colonel

Kill the Enclave Colonel to progress on the Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past mission. (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube)

Your final task in this section of the Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past quest will be to kill the Enclave Colonel. There will be lots of traps on doorways and floors like the laser tripwire. Be careful not to get caught up on those. Loot the Colonel's body to retrieve the Terminal Key. Once completed, your mission terminal will update once again, asking you to end the lockdown.

Note: Some players have reported that using explosive weapons to kill the Colonel causes a glitch where the mission gets stuck and you cannot progress further. In such a case, restarting the entire mission from the first point seems to be the only option. As such, do not use any explosive weapons to kill the Enclave Colonel.

Also read - Fallout 4: What are the best starting stats?

5) End the lockdown

End the lockdown (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube)

In the room adjacent to where you killed the Enclave Colonel, there is another terminal that you can interact with. This will also be marked by a mission indicator. Head over to the terminal and boot it up. From the menu, select the End Lockdown button.

Following this, you need to leave the building. This can be a bit confusing because there is no direct way out, unless you read this guide, of course. Adjacent to the terminal room in the corridor, locate a small opening in the ceiling. Jump out of this hole to find yourself at the same entrance where you entered the building.

6) Kill all enemies and destroy the Vertibird

Kill enemies and destroy the Vertibird. (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube)

For your final stretch of the mission, you need to kill all enemies and survive an onslaught once you are out of the Atlantic Offices building. You will be fired upon from all directions, by enemies like Ghouls, Enclave Soldiers with Power Armors, and a guy shooting at you from a Vertibird.

Kill everyone and survive on this battlefield to end the lockdown and successfully complete the Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past mission.

Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past rewards

Completing the Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past quest. (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Karpo Gaming on YouTube)

Completing the Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past mission rewards you with a sweet 399 XP, and you can loot countless Power Armors from the enemies you defeated along the way. However, there will be two legendary enemies that you can kill for additional loot. These enemies are:

Legendary Charred Feral Ghoul

Legendary Enclave Hellfire Trooper

Defeat these enemies to stand a chance at gaining more loot which will surely aid you in your upcoming endeavors in the Commonwealth.

That's all for this Fallout 4 guide. Hopefully, tackling the Echoes of the Past mission will not be troublesome anymore, and you will able to best the Enclave rather easily with this step-by-step guide that we have for you.

