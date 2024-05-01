Fallout 4: How to assign workers in your Settlement

How to assign workers in Fallout 4.
Assign workers in Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You will need to assign workers in Fallout 4 after you have built your settlement. Being able to build bases is a new feature introduced by Bethesda Softworks in this iteration of the game, and players need to prepare for lengthy and laborious work to keep the residents of a settlement happy. New players who joined the game after the Fallout 4 next-gen update might find assigning workers to be a bit confusing.

This guide will walk you through the process of assigning workers in Fallout 4, turning your ragtag group of settlers into a productive bunch ready to work.

How to assign workers in Fallout 4

Commanding a settler in the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks || xBeau Gaming on YouTube)
To assign workers in Fallout 4, walk up to your settler of choice and command them, after which you can assign them to a particular job or resource. Here is how to do so:

  • Walk up to your settler of choice.
  • Press X/A/E on PlayStation/Xbox/PC to confirm and command the settler.
  • Go to the resource you want the settler to work on.
  • Press X/A/E on PlayStation/Xbox/PC again to assign the settler to that particular resource.

And there you have it, the worker is now assigned to a job in Fallout 4. It is a simple process but may be confusing at times because supply runs for resources sometimes display a "cannot be assigned" message.

Assignable resources in Fallout 4

Assigning workers to jobs in the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks || xBeau Gaming on YouTube)
You cannot assign jobs to workers for all resources in this title. In most cases, each settlement has one worker who is specialized for a particular resource. However, one worker can potentially tend to multiple crops in the game.

Here is a list of all the assignable jobs:

  • Crops under the Food category.
  • The scavenging station doubles the quantity of junk that the settler assigned to it collects each day.
  • The barber and surgery chairs, both of which modify your appearance and generate considerable money.
  • Shops that fall under the Store category.
  • Guard posts that fall under the Defense category.
  • The arena competitor podiums let you assign settlers to every podium for combat.

Although Assigning workers to jobs in Fallout 4 might seem like an easy task, it is an important function to keep your settlement running smoothly. Strategically assigning workers to various jobs and resources can ensure a thriving settlement with ample resources.

