Fallout 4: How to assign workers in your Settlement

You will need to assign workers in Fallout 4 after you have built your settlement. Being able to build bases is a new feature introduced by Bethesda Softworks in this iteration of the game, and players need to prepare for lengthy and laborious work to keep the residents of a settlement happy. New players who joined the game after the Fallout 4 next-gen update might find assigning workers to be a bit confusing.

This guide will walk you through the process of assigning workers in Fallout 4, turning your ragtag group of settlers into a productive bunch ready to work.

How to assign workers in Fallout 4

Commanding a settler in the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks || xBeau Gaming on YouTube)

To assign workers in Fallout 4, walk up to your settler of choice and command them, after which you can assign them to a particular job or resource. Here is how to do so:

Walk up to your settler of choice.

Press X/A/E on PlayStation/Xbox/PC to confirm and command the settler.

Go to the resource you want the settler to work on.

Press X/A/E on PlayStation/Xbox/PC again to assign the settler to that particular resource.

And there you have it, the worker is now assigned to a job in Fallout 4. It is a simple process but may be confusing at times because supply runs for resources sometimes display a "cannot be assigned" message.

Assignable resources in Fallout 4

Assigning workers to jobs in the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks || xBeau Gaming on YouTube)

You cannot assign jobs to workers for all resources in this title. In most cases, each settlement has one worker who is specialized for a particular resource. However, one worker can potentially tend to multiple crops in the game.

Here is a list of all the assignable jobs:

Crops under the Food category.

The scavenging station doubles the quantity of junk that the settler assigned to it collects each day.

The barber and surgery chairs, both of which modify your appearance and generate considerable money.

Shops that fall under the Store category.

Guard posts that fall under the Defense category.

The arena competitor podiums let you assign settlers to every podium for combat.

Although Assigning workers to jobs in Fallout 4 might seem like an easy task, it is an important function to keep your settlement running smoothly. Strategically assigning workers to various jobs and resources can ensure a thriving settlement with ample resources.

