Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Builders in a Bind

Builders in a Bind is one of the many side quests you will come across in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you are looking to romance Tifa by the end of the narrative during the Golden Saucer challenge, then you will need to complete this mission.

You will be able to accept it only after completing the Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol. Jules will provide you with the quest, so to get it, you will need to go speak to him at his gym near Mt. Corel.

Upon interacting with him, Jules will tell you that his gym is being threatened by fiends, who are hanging around the area. Your task will be to find and take them out.

Hence, today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the things you will need to do in order to complete the Builders in a Bind side quest.

How to complete Builders in a Bind in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To be able to complete the Builders in a Bind side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here is what you will need to do:

1) Defeat the fiends harassing the gym

You will need to find the monsters that are troubling the gym members and their workouts. You will specifically find them in the four quadrants around the area, so make your way north, center, south, and east.

The enemies will be made of a few tropical-type monsters. While they are a bit tricky to take out, you should not have much trouble in beating them.

Make the most of the Chocobo stops along the way as well if Cloud and his party need some rest.

2) Help Tifa win the Crunch-Off

The next part of the quest will be to help Tifa win a Crunch-Off. After defeating the enemies and talking to Jules in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tifa will be approached by Amira, who will eventually challenge her to a contest of sit-ups.

In the minigame, you will need to alternately push the shoulder buttons of your controller at the right time. With more crunches, you pull off the rhythm gets faster, and you will have less time to enter the command at the right time. However, as the button sequence does not change, you won’t have much trouble completing it.

Rewards for completing Builders in a Bind in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once you have completed the Crunch-Off and beaten Amira, you will get the following rewards for completing Builders in Bind:

10 Party EXP

700 EXP

(3) Celeris

Affinity with Tifa

Unlock crunch-off minigame

Builders in a Bind is one of the side quests required to complete Tifa’s Gold Saucer challenge in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.