Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Flowers from the Hill

As a part of Aerith’s Gold Saucer challenge in Final Fantasy 7, you will need to complete one of her side quests in Chapter 2 called Flowers from the Hill. You accept the quest by speaking to Chloe at Bill's Chocobo Ranch; however, the quest only becomes available after you have recaptured Piko.

When the quest is available, speak to Chloe, and she will ask you to get some flowers so that she can make a crown out of it. This is the same crown that her mother used to make.

While it’s a seemingly easy side quest to complete, there seem to be many in the community struggling with it. Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the things that you need to do to complete Flowers from the Hill.

How to easily complete Flowers from the Hill in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Expand Tweet

Here are a few things that you need to do to complete Flowers from the Hill in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

To complete the mission, you will first be required to make your way to the Wildflower Plateau which is located to the north of Kalm. Here, you will need to look for a group of Mandragoras. The objective will be to defeat them and get the flowers that you want.

The Mandragoras are not too difficult an opponent, especially if you know their weaknesses. They might not take much damage from physical attacks, however, they are very weak to Fire and Ice.

Use fire and Ice spells to make quick work of them. After they are defeated, you will be able to get all the flowers that Chloe needs for the crown. Look for white daisies, red gerbera, and yellow calendulas.

As each of the flowers can be found in the Wildflower Plateau, all you need to do is beat the Mandragoras and search the area. Once you have all three flowers, return to Chloe to complete the mission.

Expand Tweet

Rewards for completing Flowers from the Hill in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once you complete the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Flowers from the Hill quest by talking to Chloe, you will receive the following as rewards:

Telluric Scriptures Vol. 1

3 pearl ginger roots

3 sprigs of marjoram

10 party EXP

300 EXP

A deepened relationship with Aerith

The Flowers from the Hill mission is one of the requisites you will need to meet to complete Aerith’s Gold Saucer challenge.