Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Lament of the Damned

Lament of the Damned is one of the side missions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that you will unlock to strengthen your bond with Barret. You will get to acquire the quest from the Nibelheim community board, and the Supervisor is the quest giver, which is why the mission is alternately called the Supervisor’s Request.

The quest will task you with going to the underground in Shinra Manor and completing a series of combat trials.

It’s one of the harder side missions in the game, and based on the difficulty you are enjoying it on, you may have to repeat the quest a couple of times.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the things you can do to complete the Lament of the Damned.

How to easily complete Lament of the Damned in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once you have accepted the Lament of the Damned side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will be required to do the following:

Make your way to Shinra Manor and then head through the front door, where a cutscene will be waiting for you. Now make your way to the lift with Barret and then select “Mako Research Facility – Sub-Basement”.

Follow Vincent to the north until you stop by another lift and he hands you a keycard. Make your way further down until you come to the end of a long corridor. Here, interact with the pillar, which will start a mission where you must stagger foes a certain number of times within a time limit. Pick your best party of three to complete the challenge.

After you complete the task, make your way through the door that opens and run down the long corridor, where you will find another Hojo hologram. Now go through the door, and this time, you will face Dranabaga. This enemy is immune to physical attacks from the rear, so the best way to deal with it is to use Ice attacks.

Try and land your Ice attacks and spells when the Dranabaga winds up for a Subdue attack. Also make sure to have enough Anti-Poison so that you can deal with the enemy’s Poison attacks.

Once you have beaten the final enemy, you will have successfully completed the Lament of the Damned side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and get the following rewards:

The Art of Swordplay Vol. VI

Barret Relationship Strengthened

Hojo’s Exams (Trials) unlocked

10 Party EXP

Player EXP (scaled to your level)

