Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete O Chicken, Where Art Thou

Many side missions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will help Cloud improve his friendship with Red XIII, one of them being “O Chicken, Where Art Thou.” It’s one of the many missions you will be able to acquire from the Gongaga Community Notice Board, and the recommended level for it is 33. The quest is available much later in the narrative, and you’re also advised against trying it out before your party reaches the required threshold.

The “O Chicken, Where Art Thou” quest requires you to help Grandma Hen retrieve her three chickens somewhere in the village. You will be using Red XIII for the task, and it’s one of the trickier quests to complete in Gongaga.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the things that you need to do to complete “O Chicken, Where Art Thou.”

How to easily complete “O Chicken, Where Art Thou” in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once you accept the “O Chicken, Where Art Thou” side quest from the Gongaga Community Board in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here are a few things you will need to do next:

Make your way to Grandma Hen. You will find her in Gongaga itself. Search for a house that has a big chicken coop. Interact with her, and she will ask you to track down the three chickens that have flown the coop.

You need to use the help of Red XIII here to find the three chickens. Make your way to the locations where he takes you, and once you find the chicken, you need to drop the clanger in front of it and lure it back home.

Once the chicken gets close to the clanger, you need to pull it back using L2. However, apart from the three chickens, there will be one more called Pippily, who has gone further and away from the village.

Red XIII will help you find him, and you then need to lure him back to the village. However, you will be ambushed by a Levridon along the way. Defeat it, and it will scare Pippily, who automatically go back to Grandma Hen.

Once Pippily is back you need to interact with the quest giver to complete the “O Chicken, Where Art Thou” in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s one of the quests that help deepen your bond with Red XIII in the game.