Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Rendezvous in Costa del Sol

Rendezvous in Costa del Sol is one of the “Aerith bonding missions” that you will unlock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You can acquire it from the Community Noticeboard in Costa del Sol when you start Chapter 7.

The mission will ask Cloud to go on a date with Aerith so that the three women you meet get some inspiration for their next fashion line. It’s one of the simpler side quests that you get to complete once you reach Costa del Sol.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide goes over some of the steps you can follow to complete Rendezvous in Costa del Sol.

How to easily complete Rendezvous in Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Expand Tweet

To complete Rendezvous in Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the first thing you should do is speak to the three women who are at the back of the stage. Once the side quest starts, follow these steps:

Play a game of Run Wild and Pirate’s Rampage with Aerith. These two are the date activities that Fran and Naomi set up. To complete the side quest, you don’t need to achieve the highest scores in the minigame; you just need to take part in it.

Once the minigames are done, speak to Yorda, who is outside of town next to a Chocobo. Now, make your way to Clamshell Beach, which is located directly to the southwest of Costa del Sol. When you get there, you will find two enemies waiting for you. Get rid of them and use your Chocobo to look for seashells.

Use your Chocobo to find and gather at least three seashells. However, be careful when digging. Not every dig spot will provide you with a seashell, and some have enemies hiding in the sand.

Once you have the three seashells, make your way back to Yorda, who is located outside of Costa del Sol. Give her one of your seashells to move on to the next segment of the side quest.

The final segment requires you to attend the fashion showcase on the beach of Costa del Sol. Just complete the cutscene, and you will have successfully completed the mission.

Expand Tweet

Rendezvous in Costa del Sol is one of the many side quests that will help you grow your band with Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.