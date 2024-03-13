Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Saga of the Seaside Inn

Saga of the Seaside Inn is one of the side quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that can help you improve your bond with Yuffie. It is unlocked in chapter 7 and is also known as Johnny’s Request. Its objective is to help Johnny renovate his hotel. There are a lot of steps that go into completing it, so it’s not surprising that many players are struggling with it.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide goes over how you can complete Saga of the Seaside Inn.

How to easily complete Saga of the Seaside Inn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To complete Saga of the Seaside Inn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here are a few things you will need to do:

1) Recover and deliver the Refurbishment Materials

After talking to Johnny, the first thing you need to do is get your hands on the Refurbishment Materials. To do this, you must search near the ziplines, where you will find what you are looking for.

You will need four of these Refurbishment Materials to complete the quest, but make sure to get all eight of them to get the bonus reward. Look at the markers on your minimap, or explore the area a bit to discover all eight ziplines.

Once you have them, make your way back to Johnny and give them to him in Costa Falls.

2) Get a Chocobo and a Transmuter Chip

Next, make your way to the Valve Factory Ruins to talk to Johnny again. This time, the NPC will ask you to get a Chocobo and a Transmuter Chip. If you have completed Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol, you will have automatically unlocked a Chocobo.

However, if you haven’t, you can get one from Rent-a-Bird Stables, which is just outside of Costa del Sol. Get one Chocobo for 300 Gil.

Now, complete two Expedition Intel lifesprings in the Corel Region to reveal the location of the Transmuter Chip. Activate the Remnawave Towers, and Chadley will point out a location in the Valve Factory Ruins where you will find what you are looking for. Use the Up D-Pad button to use your Chocobo to sniff it out.

3) Transmute a Boiler Valve

Once you have the Transmuter Chip, use it to transmute a Boiler Valve. However, you will also need the following to do so:

2 Iron Ore

2 Zinc Ore

2 Amethyst

Once you have the Boiler Valve, give it to Johnny.

4) Obtain the Tonberry King’s Crown

The final step of the Saga of the Seaside Inn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is to get the Tonberry King’s Crown. Talk to Johnny again on the outskirts of the desert, and then look to face the Tonberry King once you reach Chapter 9.

As a requisite to unlock the encounter, you will first need to complete all six Expedition Intel lifesprings in the Corel Region. This will unlock the Classified Intel called Heavy Lies the Crown.

However, before you face off against the Tonberry King, make sure you have someone in the party with Steal Materia equipped. This can be purchased from any vending machine at the Gold Saucer.

Once you inflict enough damage to the boss, the Crown will fall. Use the Steal Materia to steal it. Once you have the item, make your way back to Johnny to complete the quest.

When you complete the Saga of the Seaside Inn quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will get the following rewards:

Access to Johnny’s Treasure Trove

Yuffie Relationship Strengthened

10 Party EXP

Player EXP (scaled to your level)

Queen’s Blood Card 134: J-Squad

The Saga of the Seaside Inn is one of the missions that will help you grow your bond with Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.