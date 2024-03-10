Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Tides of War and Worry

Tidea of War and Worry is one of the side quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that will help you deepen Cloud’s bond with Yuffie. It is available in the Junon Region, and is one of the simpler missions that you will get to complete in the game.

The quest is an introduction to the Dolphin show, and there isn’t much you will need to do in order to complete it. However, if you are looking to Platinum the game and max out your affection levels with Yuffie, then you will be required to successfully go through with this mission.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do in order to complete Tides of War and Worry.

How to easily complete Tides of War and Worry in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To be able to complete the Tides of War and Worry in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will first need to accept the Odd Job from the Junon Community Notice board. After you have accepted the quest, you will be required to:

Make your way to Priscilla, who will be near the green objective marker located by the dock. Here, Priscilla will ask you to put on a small dolphin show for the kids. This minigame is the same as the one which you find in Chapter 4.

When the quest starts you will need to pick up as many balls as possible, which will increase your speed. Drift with R2 when required and avoid hitting the buoys as it will slow you down.

The objective for the mission will be to complete the entire course within two minutes. However, you can aim for Rank 3 by beating it in under 1:40:00. Depending on how skilled you are with racing games, the Tides of War and Worry can take you a few attempts to complete. However, if you are looking to max your bond with Yuffie, you will be required to finish it.

Once you have successfully completed the quest within the required time, you will be rewarded with the following:

Yuffie Relationship Strengthened

10 Party EXP

Player EXP (scaled to your level)

Apart from deepening your relationship with your companions, side missions are a great source of EXP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.