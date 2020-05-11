Former IPL star Matthew Hayden to provide commentary for World Championship Cricket

Matthew Hayden was an IPL stalwart during the first three seasons of the competition

The outbreak of the coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill with a major chunk of the sporting events either getting cancelled or postponed. The IPL too, has been suspended indefinitely, meaning that fans will have to wait considerably to watch their favourite stars in action. Additionally, cricket enthusiasts have also had to make do without commentary from some of their most revered commentators.

However, the fans’ thirst for some exciting commentary could be quenched to an extent with former IPL stalwart Mathhew Hayden being brought on board by World Championship Cricket, an online cricket game.

In the aforementioned partnership, the Australian would be heard commentating on the myriad aspects of the game to provide the gamers as vivid an experience as possible. The game, which was initially brought about to reduce the gap between the virtual and non-virtual cricketing world, would see the former IPL opener talk about various incidents that take place in the game, including dismissals, information about the players, the ground and the weather.

After signing for the franchise, Matthew Hayden commented that he was overjoyed having joined hands with such a project and how it offered fans a chance to involve themselves with the sport. Furthermore, he talked about how such initiatives of portraying a real sport virtually is extremely creative and one that is extremely liberating.

“Any gamification of a real sport can be a very creative and a liberating space. I loved the freedom that I got in the commentary box of the virtual cricketing world. The game will help involve the audience that wants to participate in the real game of cricket,” the former IPL batsman said.

Matthew Hayden played for CSK in the IPL

The Australian opener distinguished himself in the IPL and was a vital cog in the Chennai Super Kings' wheel during the first three seasons of the competition. In fact, the left-hander also emerged as the Orange Cap winner in the second season of the IPL, wherein CSK made the semi-finals, before losing out to the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Matthew Hayden

Apart from Matthew Hayden, the company has also joined hands with former IPL opener Aakash Chopra, who would be heard providing Hindi commentary for the game’s fan base, which approximately stands at 110 million worldwide.

P R Rajendran, MD and CEO, Nextwave Multimedia and creator of WCC also hoped to use the experience the former IPL cricketers would bring to the fore and how it could help make the users of the game more familiar with the sport.