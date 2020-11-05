Fortnite: Ghost Rider bundle, glider, pickaxe, and more revealed

Johnny Blaze is finally blazing his way into Fortnite with a new arsenal of cosmetics up his sleeves.

On the 4th of November, Ghost Rider is going to set fire to the streets, as he enters the world of Fortnite. Although the path taken by Johnny Blaze was rather strenuous, players who wish to acquire him in Fortnite will have a different set of challenges altogether.

How to get the Ghost Rider Skin in Fortnite.

Securing the Ghost Rider skin in Fortnite isn't going to be that easy. Players will have to participate in the Marvel Knockout Super Series to unlock the skin and the back bling early on in the game.

Players will need to have two friends along with them to compete in this event. Also, every participant will need to be at level 30, and will need to have 2-factor authentication set up to participate. This event will be available in the Fortnite playlist as soon as it is launched in a region.

All players get the Nexus glider for simply participating in the event.

However, that's not all that's coming to Fortnite. The skin will be a part of the Ghost Rider bundle, which may release in the Fortnite store after the conclusion of the event. We aren't really sure of the pricing of the bundle just yet, but there will be more information about it soon enough.

You can read the official rules of the event here.

Here's a closer look at the entire bundle and the items it contain.

Previously, in one of the leaks, we spoke about a new fire jump and a fire ball ability. Given the fact that Fortnite is finally bringing the Ghost Rider skin, it could be believed that the abilities are going to be exclusive to Ghost Rider.