Genshin Impact 4.8 free 4-star character leaks

A Genshin Impact 4.8 leak has surfaced recently and it points towards a free 4-star character that can be potentially obtained during the upcoming version of the game. This could be great news for free-to-play players who can either obtain a constellation of this character or receive them for free.

This article will go into detail about the latest Version 4.8 leaks and reveal the identity of the speculated 4-star character.

Note: The information in this article is based on a leak and is subject to change.

Kirara leaked to be a free 4-star character in Genshin Impact 4.8

According to a recent Genshin Impact 4.8 leak by a reputable source, Seele Leaks, Kirara is rumored to be the free 4-star character in the upcoming update. The Inazuman Dendro user is also speculated to receive a new cosmetic item called the "Painted Voyage" trail which will be a part of the Imaginarium Theater game mode.

Kirara is a solid Dendro 4-star support to have in your team and a great F2P option in Quicken team comps. She also has good synergy with the newly released characters, Clorinde and Sethos. Kirara was last available in a character banner in Version 4.2 so this is a great opportunity for players to get this character.

If the leaks transpire to be true, she might receive a free skin in this update as well. Players can potentially unlock Kirara by accumulating a certain amount of currencies related to the 4.8 Flagship Event, which is speculated to feature a limited-time forest-themed map with origami motifs.

This leak follows in line with the trend of most X.8 Versions in the game as they usually feature a limited-time area such as the Golden Apple Archipelago in 2.8 or the Veluriyam Mirage in 3.8. These maps often feature a lengthy Flagship Event that spans over a week. They also incorporate new elements, and unique features and provide useful information on the game's lore.

