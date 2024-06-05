Genshin Impact 4.8 leak: New visual effects 'Painted Voyage' for five existing characters surface

A new Genshin Impact leak for Version 4.8 has surfaced, revealing a new cosmetic option for five characters in the game. This cosmetic is likely to be handed out as a reward for completing a particular challenge and features a visual effect that has motifs connected to the respective characters.

This article will go into detail about the latest Genshin Impact 4.8 leak based on reliable sources in the game's community and the characters that are potentially set to receive this new cosmetic item.

Note: The information in this article is based on a leak and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.8 leak shows new visual effects for five characters

The recent Genshin Impact 4.8 leak has revealed the "Painted Voyage" trails visual effect. It is speculated to be a cosmetic that can be obtained from the upcoming Imaginarium Theater game mode. To unlock the Painted Voyage trails, you will likely have to gain Voyage Keys. This could likely be done by completing Performance Challenges in the Imaginarium Theater.

Consuming two Voyage Keys lets you potentially unlock one of the five characters' Painted Voyage stage. These stages are challenges that feature buffs and debuffs. Each character's Painted Voyage stage is rumored to have different arena effects.

Completing these stages is speculated to grant you the Painted Voyage trail. The five characters that are currently leaked to get the Painted Voyage trail in Genshin Impact include:

Jean

Diluc

Ningguang

Kirara

Qiqi

Listed below are the effects that each character's Painted Voyage stage may potentially have:

Diluc

Characters periodically regenerate Energy during "Dark Side of Dawn Phase I".

Ningguang

There are currently no leaks regarding Ningguang's Painted Voyage stage.

Qiqi

All party members periodically lose HP in the "Icy Resurrection Phase II." Characters could die if they lose all their HP. The Cryo and Physical RES of opponents is potentially increased.

Jean

Smoldering Flames is periodically inflicted on your character in this stage. You take Pyro DMG until you cleanse the inflicted Pyro element.

Kirara

The arena is covered in water and could apply Hydro to characters and enemies in Phase II.

If we go by Genshin Impact's update schedule, Version 4.8 can be expected to go live on July 17, 2024. The new Dendro 5-star character, Emilie, is also a part of this update.

