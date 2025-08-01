Genshin Impact: All Good Reunions Follow a Search quest guide

All Good Reunions Follow a Search in Genshin Impact is a sequel to the Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest. During the quest, you meet up with Ifa, Ororon, and Cacucu again at the location shown in the photo you received as a reward for completing Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday. Completing it will give you another Gift Egg and 20 Primogems.

This article will show you how to start and complete the All Good Reunions Follow a Search quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All Good Reunions Follow a Search quest location and guide

All Good Reunions Follow a Search quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Encounters Always Happen on a Holiday quest, wait for a daily reset and go to the teleport waypoint southwest of Huha Hill. Next, turn around to find Ifa and Ororon, and approach them to start the All Good Reunions Follow a Search quest.

Play a thrilling game of hide-and-seek

Find Ifa

Ifa is hiding behind the house (Image via HoYoverse)

After the first quest cutscene, you must play hide-and-seek and find Ifa, Cacucu, and Ororon. You can find Ifa behind the house.

Find Ororon

Ororon is on the second floor (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Ororon on the second floor of the house.

Find Cacucu

Interact with the feather to find Cacucu (Image via HoYoverse)

To find Cacucu, follow these steps:

Interact with the feature inside the bowl near the entrance of the house.

Go behind the house and interact with the feather on the wooden box.

Go to the field and touch the feather in the haystack.

Catch Cacucu again (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you find Cacucu after touching the feather the third time, he will fly away and try to hide again, but you can find him on the second floor. Catching him will trigger a cutscene, and you will get a photo from Cacasha.

Head to Easybreeze Market

All Good Reunions Follow a Search quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, follow the quest navigation and head to Easybreeeze Market. This will start another long cutscene before concluding the quest. As a reward for completing the All Good Reunions Follow a Search quest, you will get 20 Primogems and a Gift Egg from Cacasha.

