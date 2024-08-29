Cacahuatl is a new material available in Natlan in Genshin Impact 5.0. It is used as a cooking ingredient in certain new recipes. This fleshy crop is found in the wild in various locations all over Natlan. You can collect a total of 78 Cacahuatl in one go from across different locations in this region.

This guide provides the locations of all 78 Cacahuatl along with their easiest farming routes.

Genshin Impact Cacahuatl locations and farming routes

All Cacahuatl that can be found in the Natlan 5.0 map (Image via HoYoverse)

Cacahuatl is found all over Natlan and isn't limited to a specific region. Aside from farming in the overworld, you can purchase 15 Cacahuatl every week from the NPC Cintli in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame area (near the Adventurer's Guild) for 240 Mora each.

Trending

These are the locations of all the Cacahuatl you can collect in Genshin Impact version 5.0 and the routes to farm them quickly:

Route #1

Route #1 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the easternmost waypoint in Natlan (the waypoint unlocked for you automatically before you step into Natlan). Climb up the cliff on the right and walk a short distance to find one Cacahuatl with a few deer in front of it.

Route #2

Route #2 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Children of Echoes Statue of the Seven, turn south, and walk up toward the cliff. Indwell a Tepetlisaurus and climb straight up the tall cliff. Once you've reached the top of the cliff, walk toward the marked area to collect four Cacahuatl.

After that, turn north and jump off the edge of the cliff into the canyon, where you will find one more Cacahuatl at the very bottom.

Route #3

Route #3 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Statue of the Seven and glide north-west, past the Long-Necked Rhinos. You will see two Cacahuatl in front of you; collect them.

Route #4

Route #4 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of Tepiacac Rise, turn around, and collect the seven Cacahuatl present in the area.

Route #5

Route #5 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint directly northeast of Ancestral Temple, and walk southeast toward the Yumkasaurus Warrior camp. You will find two Cacahuatl on top of two boxes.

Route #6

Route #6 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint straight north of the Ancient Watchtower domain. Follow the marked route to collect 12 Cacahuatl in the area.

Route #7

Route #7 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northwest of Tepeacac Rise and walk around to collect the seven Cacahuatl present nearby.

Route #8

Route #8 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northernmost waypoint above Sulfurous Veins, near the edge of the map. There will be seven Cacahuatl in the area, which you can collect.

Route #9

Route #9 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northeast of Huitztli Hill and follow the marked route to collect six Cacahuatl.

Route #10

Route #10 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southeast of Huitztli Hill. There are five Cacahuatl in this area, which you can collect.

Route #11

Route #11 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint directly north of the Scions of the Canopy Statue of the Seven. Walk straight west till you reach a Hilichurl Camp. There are nine Cacahuatl present in this area.

Route #12

Route #12 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint diagonally north of the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits Artifact Domain. Walk west till you reach a Yumkasaurus Warrior camp. Collect the six Cacahuatl present here.

Route #13

Route #13 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint directly east of the Scions of the Canopy Statue of the Seven. Turn around and climb the cliff to your left (indwell a Yumkasaurus to climb faster). There will be six Cacahuatl in the area that you can collect.

Route #14

Route #14 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northeast of the Ameyalco Waters Statue of the Seven. Walk toward the beach near the edge of the water till you find the two Cacahuatl on top of a boulder.

Route #15

Route #15 for farming Cacahuatl (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Cacahuatl can be found on the southeast-most island of Natlan. From the teleport waypoint, walk straight east till you spot the Cacahuatl in front of a few boxes of produce.

Also read these Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!