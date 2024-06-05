Genshin Impact Clorinde Story Quest guide

Clorinde has been released as a playable character in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update. As with every 5-star character, a story quest was also introduced for Clorinde to gain more insight into her past. Clorinde's story quest is a fun adventure where you can play a tabletop RPG with other Fontainians you met throughout your journey in Tevyat.

While the story quest is quite straightforward and a great cinematic experience, there are a few choices and puzzles that can leave you thinking about it briefly. This article will provide a detailed guide for Clorinde's story quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Clorinde Story Quest starting location

Clorinde story quest starting location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start the Clorinde story quest in Genshin Impact by teleporting to the waypoint next to Fontaine's Adventure Guild. Walk forward to spot Clorinde and Navia. Talk to them and understand the problem they are facing. Continue the conversation to know what's happening.

Genshin Impact Judgment Day quest guide

Meet up with others at Chioriya Boutique

Make arrangements to play the tabletop RPG (Image via HoYoverse)

You learn that Clorinde and Navia are looking for players to play the new tabletop role-playing game "Marechaussee Hunter: Judgment Day". After you volunteer, head to the Chioriya Boutique marked on the map. You can meet Lyney and Furina here.

Have a conversation with them before a man named Florian invites the characters to play the tabletop RPG. Finish this conversation to complete the Judgment Day quest.

Genshin Impact Hunters' Gathering quest guide

Head to the game venue and start the adventure

Clorinde story quest game venue location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the outskirts of the Court of Fontaine and follow the location marker to arrive at the game's location. During the briefing of the game, you are given the option to put points in cooking, medicine, and insight. You can select any two of them.

In my playthrough, I went with medicine and insight. However, the choice is yours. From my observations of the quest, it doesn't really impact the events of the quest too much.

You will also be given the option to choose either easy mode or authentic mode. In the former, there will be no checks for any of your actions. In the latter, however, each time you perform an action, you will have to draw a card. The number of the card needs to be higher than the check you are given by the Fateometer to succeed with the action.

If you want a relaxed experience, choose easy mode to give Furina some company. In my playthrough, I opted to side with Navia and Lyney by choosing authentic mode. Once again, the choice is up to you.

Talk to the Melancholic Young Woman, the Gruff Merchant, and the Anxious Man

Talk to these NPCs to gain intel on the monsters (Image via HoYoverse)

After the discussion, Clorinde officially begins the roleplay as the Game Master. She acts as the narrator for the game and voice-acts various NPCs you meet in the quest. You are teleported to an area very similar to Mondstadt albeit more darker.

Talk to the Melancholic Young Woman first. If you had chosen the insight skill, you learn that her husband went to fight monsters three days ago and hasn't returned.

The next NPC is the Gruff Merchant. Convince Navia to persuade him into giving information about the monsters. You learn that the monsters have caused trouble to the trade routes leading to a shortage of supplies.

The final NPC is the Anxious Man. He becomes relieved as he recognizes the party as Marechaussee Hunters. He asks the party to go outside and gain further intel from the guards. He also mentions that an evil sorcerer in the city has caused problems and is on the monster's side.

Discuss the information you have with others

Discuss the next course of action (Image via HoYoverse)

The party faces a dilemma as to which problem should be dealt with first. Lyney, Navia, and Furina vote to hunt the monsters. While you can propose to deal with the sorcerers, Navia provides a counter-point that convinces you to deal with the monsters

Head to the depths of the forest and defeat the monsters

Defeat the monsters (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Mondstadt-like area and head outside to find an injured guard. If you have the healing ability, you can volunteer to nurse the guard. In my playthrough, I failed the Fateometer check but it didn't have any consequences. The guard provides more information on the monsters. Follow the marked trail and head deeper into the forest to fight the monsters.

Two Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp and a Praetorian Golem must be defeated to complete this objective. After defeating the monsters, the party finds a treasure chest but they run into another dilemma on whether or not to donate the treasure or use it to improve the party.

In the meantime, Clorinde provides a lot of backstory including her relationship with her foster parent and guide, Ms. Petronilla. When Clorinde was five, she had a Geovishap Hatchling as a pet. She also met Navia and became close friends during her childhood

Genshin Impact Buried Honor quest guide

Wait until morning the next day and meet up at the game venue

Head to the next game venue (Image via HoYoverse)

Change the in-game time to 8 am - 10 am on the next day and teleport to the easternmost Fontaine Research Institute waypoint to reach the next game venue. Go right to find a domain that you can enter. Once the party is assembled, a collective decision is made to donate the treasure to the children, elderly, and poor people of the city.

During the donation campaign, four guards stop the party and ask them to meet the king of the city. The party arrives at the palace with the Prime Minister greeting them.

Go over the current situation and talk to the person outside the cell

A guard will save the party (Image via HoYoverse)

The Prime Minister asks the party about their fight with the monsters. However, it is soon revealed to be a trap to make the party confess that they illegally stole the treasure. All members of the party are jailed as punishment. Clorinde also comments that the game's script ends here.

That said, a mysterious guard claims himself to be a Marechaussee Hunter. He rescues the party by opening the door. Before leaving the prison, he hands over a map of a vault that has weapons that allow the party to defeat the evil sorcerer.

Head to the secret vault and solve the puzzle

Solve this simple puzzle in the Clorinde story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The secret vault marked on the map is opposite to the Fontaine Research Institute waypoint. Cross the water and find some rocks. that Navia blasts apart to reveal an entrance. Go for a swim to reach the underground location. You are greeted with a Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzle.

Wait for Navia, Lyney, and Furina to find three Water Volume Detection Crystals to start the puzzle. Collect the three Hydrograna present and install them in the Hydro Core. Hit the blue mechanism near Lyney to complete the puzzle. This results in the door opening to reveal the secret vault.

During this time, Clorinde notices something is off about the area. Her suspicions are confirmed when she finds three key fragments that are passed down by the Marechaussee Hunters to their future generations. Clorinde also has one due to Ms. Petronilla giving it to her. Footsteps are heard and Clorinde requests the party to close its eyes to be fully immersed in the game.

Defeat the uninvited guest and talk to him

Defeat the guard (Image via HoYoverse)

The man behind the footsteps is revealed to be the guard who rescued the party. While everyone except Clorinde thinks this fight is part of the play, it is a legitimate fight and not a part of the script. During this fight, you can only use Clorinde. Defeat the guard to reveal his identity as Florian, the man who created this game.

The party is under the impression that Florian is playing a character. However, Clorinde pulls him aside and makes him explain his intentions. Florian is a Marechaussee Hunter. However, his family gained no recognition and lived in poverty despite saving lives. This enraged Florian and he was eventually consumed by this anger.

It seems that Florian is not fully at fault here. It is revealed that the Devorator, a monster capable of corrupting a mortal had corrupted Florian explaining his rash motives. Florian returns to the party, still maintaining his facade, and apologizes. The rest of the party obtains magical weapons that belong to the greatest Marechaussee Hunters.

Genshin Impact Vanquishing Phantoms quest guide

Go to the church in the capital

Prepare for the fight against the Devorator (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Beryl Region Statue of the Seven and head to the church to defeat the Devorator. Florian offers himself as bait for the Devorator so the rest of the party can defeat it. Enter the church and an extended cutscene plays.

Florian is corrupted by the Devorator again and is turned into a Praetorian Golem. Nothing works initially but the powers of the Marechaussee Hunter weapons summons the legendary Marechaussee Hunters to deal significant damage to the Devorator. Clorinde finishes it off to complete the cutscene.

Once the party bids goodbye and Florian is given an opportunity to redeem himself, the Traveler asks Clorinde about the significance of her journey. She responds:

"The Marechausse Hunter says nothing in response to that question. Perhaps her answers lies in her silence, an unspoken vow left to echo through the night. The path she walks needs no explanation."

This concludes the Genshin Impact Clorinde story quest guide.

Genshin Impact Clorinde story quest rewards

The legendary Marechaussee Hunters (Image via HoYoverse)

You will receive the following rewards for completing the Genshin Impact Clorinde story quest:

Adventure EXP x2025

Mora x137000

Hero's Wit x15

Mystic Enhancement Ore x31

Primogems x60

Guide to Justice x5

