Genshin Impact: Hidden chests in Paha Isle

Paha Isle in Genshin Impact is one of the three areas that you can explore in Nod-Krai. You can find a lot of chests here, but some of them are hidden behind puzzles and challenges, and don't appear on the map even after using the treasure compass. Obtaining these chests will give you a bunch of Primogems that you can use to pull on the banners.
This article will cover some of the secret chests that you may have missed while exploring Paha Isle in Genshin Impact.
Paha Isle secret chest locations in Genshin Impact
Chest #1
You can find a secret puzzle in Final Night Cemetery after unlocking the meeting point in Paha Isle. Once that is done, teleport to the meeting point waypoint and head northwest to find a few pyro torches on the beach. Light them up to get an Exquisite Chest.
Chest #2
Teleport to the waypoint south of Final Night Cemetery and head northwest to find a kuuhenki near the Fatui facility. Touching the kuuhenki will start a time trial challenge in which you must collect all the Moonlit Particles within the time limit. Completing it will give you a Common Chest.
Chest #3
Teleport to the waypoint northeast of Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and go northeast to find a Tideseal Stone. Defeat all the enemies and interact with the stone to stop the Wild Hunt's permeation. Completing the challenge will give you a Precious Chest.
Chest #4
Use the northern waypoint in Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and go southeast to find another Tideseal Stone challenge. Complete the challenge to get a Precious Chest.
Chest #5
After completing the Tideseal Stone challenge, head southeast to find a few Fatui soldiers and a Radiant Lunapod in the water. Defeating all of them will summon a drone, and you must stop it by putting the relay mechanism on the large rock with the blue force field. Once that is done, destroy the drone to get an Exquisite Chest.
Chest #6
Teleport to the southern waypoint in Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and go straight to find a group of Fatui soldiers. Stand in the space between the two NPCs and answer the roll call by selecting the second or fourth option. Next, defeat all the enemies to get a Precious Chest.
Chest #7
Teleport to the waypoint southwest of Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau and go southwest to find a kuuhenki. It will leave behind a Moonlane, and you must ride all of them to complete the hidden challenge. Completing it will give you an Exquisite Chest.
