Genshin Impact Mizuki voicelines about other characters

Mizuki in Genshin Impact is one of the few playable youkai characters from Inazuma. She is a popular psychologist who works in the Aisa Bathhouse in Inazuma City. The unit has visited other nations, allowing her to interact with many people, including playable characters from other regions, such as Mavuika and Mualani.

This article covers all of Mizuki's voicelines about other characters in Genshin Impact.

Mizuki voicelines about Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, Mavuika, and other characters in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko - Past history

Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

"Hundreds of years ago, we were neighbors. Miko was a lot more serious about her pursuits back then, but still, the innocence of youth permeated everything. I miss those days sometimes - Miko had just learned to transform into a human, and life was so simple... Every day, she would come find me and let me taste her dreams. Notes of sakura blossom, paper, ink, Tricolor Dango, and Fried Tofu...

"That's what I remember. She would beg me to transform into a human with her and drag me into town to find things that matched the flavors of her dreams. If someone caught us, we would immediately transform back into our original forms, and make a break for it. Miko ran so fast, she would leave me in the dust half the time."

In the voicelines above, Mizuki shares her history with Yae Miko when they were young and used to transform into humans to roam in town. According to her, the kitsune youkai used to be more serious in the past but still had the innocence of youth.

Yae Miko - Current situation (complete the second act in Inazuma Archon Quest)

"Now, Miko is the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine. After growing up, I never tried one of her dreams again. Who knows if any of the flavors are the same as back then...

"Consuming dreams without permission is the ultimate taboo for my kind. Even if she came to me and asked after so long, I... I think I would refuse. We're business rivals now, and I intend to keep up with her this time."

In the voicelines above, Mizuki reveals that she has not tried Yae Miko's dreams even once after growing up and wonders if any of the flavors from their youth are the same as back then. She also mentions that she will likely refuse Yae Miko's request to try her dreams now that they are business rivals.

Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

"I worked up the courage to invite the Almighty Shogun to the bathhouse after the Mikawa Flower Festival. As she settled into the pool, a strand of her hair drifted into the water. I thought about reaching out to fix it, but I was worried it would be too casual a gesture for such a noble figure.

"Of course, I doubt Miko would even hesitate... It's an unfortunate reminder that I still have a long way to go as a youkai."

Mizuki invited Raiden Shogun to the bathhouse after the Mikawa Flower Festival but still isn't confident about casually interacting with her. In the voicelines above, she mentions that she has a long way to go as a youkai.

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

"The Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island is a dignified and well-mannered lady. Speaking with her always lifts my spirits. If I open a new branch of Aisa Bathhouse on Watatsumi Island or some other kind of business, I hope I have more chances to work with her..."

Speaking with Kokomi always lifts Mizuki's spirits. The youkai hopes to work with the Divine Priestess if she ever opens a new branch on Watatsumi Island.

Yoimiya

Yoimiya (Image via HoYoverse)

"Oh, you mean the Queen of the Summer Festival? Yes, she is quite memorable. Every once in a while, I perform a mental health survey to see if there are areas around Inazuma where people are more likely to need treatment...

"It turns out, those who live near Miss Yoimiya have need very little, and I doubt that's a coincidence. It's hard to be anything but positive with such a bright and cheerful person around!"

Mizuki calls Yoimiya the Queen of the Summer Festival and claims that the Naganohara girl is quite memorable because of her bright and cheerful personality, which has created positive vibes around her residence.

Kamisato Ayaka

Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

"Ah, Miss Ayaka... She was still a little girl when I left Inazuma, but even then, she had already started studying flower arranging and the art of the sword. Her brother once enlisted my services in secret, hoping to alleviate some of her anxieties.

"What I remember of her dream... was the smell of old timber and heavy rain, like a lone, wooden pavilion on the verge of collapse amid a storm. I did my best to treat her, until she finally fell into a peaceful slumber. Many years have passed since then. I hope she's found people to lean on, so she doesn't have to weather that storm alone..."

Mizuki once treated Ayaka when the Cryo princess was still a child per Ayato's request. In the voicelines above, the youkai also hopes the latter has found people to lean on.

Kujou Sara

Kujou Sara (Image via HoYoverse)

"She often enlists my services to help the members of the Tenryou Commission. It's not uncommon to see doubt and fear in their minds, but her mindscape is always cold, hard metal. No rain, no sun — like a safe of pure Jade Steel, unflinching and impenetrable. I have a lot of respect for her because of that. Although, I can only imagine what resilience it took to get to that point..."

Kujou Sara often enlists Mizuki's service. The youkai has a lot of respect for the tengu for her strong mind.

Sayu

Sayu (Image via HoYoverse)

"Hehe, she's quite the carefree little mujina, her only trouble, of course, being the desire to grow taller... I'm sure her dreams are exceedingly sweet. I'd love to invite her to come work at the bathhouse, but she's always avoiding me. Heh, perhaps she can see through my intentions..."

Mizuki believes Sayu's dreams are likely to be exceedingly sweet and hopes the mujina works at her bathhouse in Genshin Impact.

Mavuika

Mavuika (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

"The Pyro Archon? Hm, how should I put it... Lady Mavuika is the kind of person who shines so bright, just laying eyes on her is enough to warrant sunglasses. Like the actual sun, she has a way of burning away haze and illuminating darkness, even with a simple handshake.

"...Hm? Have I ever tasted one of her dreams? No, no, no, no, no... I wouldn't dare. She let me try once, but stepping into her dream was like jumping into a volcano, or choking on ash. All I could do was cough... Perhaps my youkai powers simply aren't strong enough yet..."

Mizuki claims that Mavuika shines very brightly like an actual sun. Furthermore, the youkai once tried to step into the Pyro Archon's dreams but ended up coughing a lot.

Mualani

Mualani (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

"Ah, Mualani... She is the friendliest person I've ever met. I lived with the People of the Springs during my time in Natlan, and I never could have opened up my shop there without her help. She dragged me to the Speaker's Chamber, and just like that, I was face-to-face with the Pyro Archon with no warning at all, scared out of my mind...

"Her personality is like a wave, sometimes cresting high above the water, gliding deep beneath the surface, or even crashing straight against the shore. It's hard to keep up... Oh, her mental state? I don't think you need to worry. She's in a very good spot. If anything, I should go to her for therapy..."

Mualani is the friendliest person Mizuki has ever met. She helped the youkai set up a shop while she was in Natlan.

Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

"I've visited Sumeru before. Within the borders of her authority, it's impossible for me to make contact with anyone's dreams, much less affect or consume them. Her presence isn't oppressive, however - what I sensed felt more like a solemn promise between a god and her people... My impression is that she must be a very kind-hearted god."

Mizuki claims that she wasn't able to enter anyone's dreams within the borders of Nahida's authority, which she felt was like a promise between a god and her people. The youkai believes that the Dendro Archon is a very kind-hearted god.

