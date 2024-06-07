Genshin Impact Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation Event: Defense and assault guide

The Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation Event is the Flagship Event of Genshin Impact 4.7. It features two fun scenarios where you can deploy the enemies you usually fight as your allies to attack opponent bases and defend your own. The event offers various rewards, including Primogems, a 4-star weapon and a Crown of Insight. It can be started by talking to a Millelith in Liyue Harbor.

This article provides a detailed guide for the Genshin Impact Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation Event and the best ways to get all the rewards in the defense and assault scenarios.

How to attack in Genshin Impact Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation Event

Units fighting in the assault mode (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation Event in Genshin Impact has two different game modes: assault and defense. The assault mode tasks you with destroying all the enemy Stronghold Mechanics while defeating the units.

The units in assault mode are divided into the following categories:

Melee

Ranged

Flying

These units have a special feature attached to them. These include:

Single-target

Squad

AoE DMG

Melee units suppress Ranged units, Ranged units suppress Flying units, and Flying units suppress Melee units. Similarly, Single-target units are outmatched by Squad units, while AoE DMG units can easily deal with them. However, AoE DMG units struggle to fight against Single-target units.

In truth, the assault scenario is very simple. Pick the right units according to the enemies that will be present in the battlefield. Simply place them in the deployable areas marked by a green circle.

Strong units to use in Stage 2 of assault scenario (Image via HoYoverse)

The units will fight on their own, so you don't need to be involved a lot except for the usage of leadership skills to deal more damage or heal units. Sit back, enjoy the show, and claim your free rewards.

Keep in mind that destroying enemy Stronghold Mechanisms makes them respawn as your Stronghold Mechanisms. With this, you can deploy your units in a wider field of area allowing you to strategize better and cover more ground to speed up the victory march.

Picking the units based on their elemental damage and factoring the enemy units' elemental resistance is also important to ensure a quick victory as completing the stages faster lets you obtain more rewards.

How to defend in Genshin Impact Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation Event

Units fighting in Stage 2 of the defense scenario (Image via HoYoverse)

The defense mode in the Genshin Impact Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation Event is a little harder. However, the spike in difficulty is very minimal, and all the stages are quite easy as long as you strategically place your defensive units.

The defense mode tasks you with keeping the base safe from waves of enemy units coming from multiple sides. You gain access to pick up Supply Beacons every time you defeat units. Supply Beacons allow you to place more defensive units or Stronghold Mechanisms to keep your base strong.

An important point to note is that defensive units cannot be swapped in this mode. This means you have to work with the given units and Stronghold Mechanisms.

Rewards for completing Stage 3 in defense scenario (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the reason tactical placement of units is important. Placing Electro Cicins against a wave of Electro Slimes can lead to disaster and precious points of damage done to your base. Ensuring your base is above 75% HP is important to obtain all rewards in the defense scenario stages.

Similar to the assault scenario, the same attributes and types are present for the units in this stage. You can use this information to implement smart unit positioning to pick up a fast victory in each stage

