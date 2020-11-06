GTA 3 on Android: Download size, links, and more

GTA 3 was the first game in the 3D era of the Grand Theft Auto series. The game is now almost two decades old and holds a special place in many gamers' hearts. Its plot revolves around Claude's story in Liberty City after he was betrayed and left for dead during a bank robbery.

The game was ported to the mobile platforms for its tenth anniversary, meaning many mobile users wish to download and play this title. And this article provides a detailed guide to download GTA 3 on Androids.

Also read: GTA: Ranking the games in the franchise based on review scores

GTA 3: Download size, links, and more for Androids

Download size

The download size of GTA 3 on the Google Play Store is only 12 MB. However, after the in-game download is completed, the size might increase to 1.3 GB.

Download link

GTA 3 on the Google Play Store

Advertisement

GTA 3 can be directly downloaded by users on their Android devices from the Google Play Store. Players can click here to visit the game’s page on the app.

They can follow the steps given below to download GTA 3:

Step 1: Users have to open the Play Store on the Android device and search for ‘GTA 3’ on the search bar. Players can also click the link given above.

Step 2: Next, they have to press the purchase button and make a successful payment using the desired option.

Step 3: After completing the payment, they can press the ‘Install’ button. The download will commence.

After the download and installation processes concludes, players can enjoy the game.

Players should never indulge in any form of piracy as it is a severe offense. They are always recommended to download the game from the official source only as it supports the developers of the game.

Users must never download GTA 3 using its APK and OBB files since it is illegal and can also, in turn, harm the device, as the files could consist of virus(es).

Also read: GTA Vice City PC cheat codes: PDF download link