GTA 3 APK download in 2020: All you need to know

GTA 3 is considered to be a revolutionary part of the Grand Theft Auto series. It was the first game that players could play in the third-person perspective, and was the first game in the 3D era of the series.

In fact, in 2011, on the tenth anniversary of the game, it was ported to mobile devices. GTA 3 is a great way to kill time, as players indulge in the story of Claude (protagonist) and his rise in Liberty City.

The only legit way of downloading the games on the mobile platform is through Google Play Store, and is available at a modest price. In this article, we discuss about how players can download the game from Play Store.

GTA 3 APK download in 2020

GTA 3 on Google Play Store

Players have to follow the steps given down below to download GTA 3:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for GTA 3 on the search bar. Click here to visit the GTA 3 page on the Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the purchase button. After the successful purchase, press on the install button.

Step 3: The download will begin.

After the installation is complete, players can revisit those moments of nostalgia.

Several websites and videos supposedly claim to provide the download link of the APK file. However, this is deemed as piracy, and hence, is illegal. Players should not indulge in piracy and download the game from the official sources, which in turn will help the developers of the game.

Also, downloading the game from such sources might pose a security risk to the device.

Hence, players should stay away from all such APKs, since they are illegal.