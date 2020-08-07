GTA 5 download for Android full APK free: Real or fake?

Even though it was released seven years ago, GTA 5 still holds its ground and is one of the most popular games from the GTA Series.

Players still enjoy the unparalleled aspects of the game including the vast open world, the appealing story and an overwhelming online mode.

GTA 5 was the first game in the series where users could play with multiple protagonists. The three protagonists are – Michael, Franklin and Trevor.

The popularity of GTA 5 is so high that several websites and videos have even claimed that they can provide players with the download link of the APK and OBB files of the game. This has left many players scratching their heads, wondering whether these claims are actually true.

GTA 5 download for android full APK free

Having witnessed the rise of mobile gaming, Rockstar Games did not miss a beat and decided to port a number of older games from the Grand Theft Auto series for the mobile platform. These include:

GTA 3

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

However, GTA 4, its DLCs, and GTA 5 have not been ported for mobile devices yet. So, GTA 5 is, undoubtedly, not available for Android devices.

These APKs are, therefore, fake and illegal, and most of the videos and websites claiming to provide the download link are likely illegitimate.

Moreover, downloading such APK files carries a security risk since it might contain viruses that could harm your device. In addition, the stability of these APKs is incredibly uncertain since porting a big game like GTA 5 with graphics and textures is not easy.

Players should, therefore, not waste their time looking for the download link of the GTA 5 APK since it is not possible to play the game on the Android devices.

