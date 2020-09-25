"GTA 4 download for Android": Illegal and fake files might harm your mobile device

The GTA franchise is synonymous with quality AAA gaming in the modern era and, thus, the games are massively popular and have been so for the better part of 2 decades.

The GTA franchise has thrived on both consoles and PC, and even made its way over to mobile devices on both Android and iOS devices. Several great games from the GTA series are available on the platform, such as:

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars Grand Theft Auto Vice City Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

Most of the GTA games have been ported over quite well and are competent versions of the game. As mobile phone hardware has gotten significantly better over the years, it has allowed studios to put out more and more sophisticated games.

Therefore, there might be scope in the future for more games such as GTA 4 to make its way over to the Google Play Store or the App Store. As of yet, GTA 4 is not available for mobile devices.

Also Read: GTA 4: The Lost and Dammned Cheat Codes

GTA 4 is not yet available for download on mobile devices

Downloading from third-party sources poses a major security risk

GTA 4 is one of the best titles in the series and the first game to usher the franchise into what has been dubbed the "HD Era." This means that the games are more technically advanced and harder to bring over to mobile devices, given the hardware limitations.

Several sites have GTA 4 listed for download for Android devices, but those are malicious files posing as the app for the game. This poses a significant security risk to your device, and therefore, it is not advisable to resort to downloading apps from third-party sources.

Advertisement

The games from the GTA franchise are available on the Google Play Store for fairly reasonable prices and are competent ports of the games.

Also Read: 5 best games to play if you like Game of Thrones.