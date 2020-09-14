GTA 4 free download for Android: Fake and illegal files can harm your device

One of the fastest-growing trends in modern gaming is the recent shift towards the legitimacy of mobile gaming platforms. Games such as the GTA series have made their way over to the Android and iOS platforms over time, and might continue to do so.

Being one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world, GTA games were bound to make their way over to the mobile games market. The market for mobile games has been on the up and up, and many studios now heavily focus on the same.

There are several games from the GTA franchise on the Google Play Store for Android devices, namely:

GTA III

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

GTA Chinatown Wars

All of these have been significantly optimized for smartphone devices, yet, the more recent games in the series (relatively) Grand Theft Auto IV and V are yet to be made available on the Google Play Store.

GTA 4 free download for Android links are fake and illegal

Piracy has always been a major issue in all of entertainment, including video games. There have always been malicious websites and other such places looking to capitalize on the success of certain popular franchises such as GTA.

There are many YouTube channels, as well as Pinterest posts that claim to provide a copy of GTA IV for free for Android devices. They are clearly fake and probably malicious apps that will infect devices.

Rockstar is yet to develop the game for Android platforms, and there has been no official word from the studio on that front. The game is obviously a gigantic task to port over to the mobile game platform.

Grand Theft Auto IV is indeed a huge game, and although mobile phone hardware has progressed by leaps and bounds over time, it remains a challenge to bring a game as large as GTA IV over to smartphones.

