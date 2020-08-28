GTA 4 is the first game of the Grand Theft Auto HD era. The game features the adventures of Niko Belic as he arrives in Liberty City aboard a cargo ship. It is quite popular in the gaming community, and some even consider it the most underrated game from the GTA series. It provides players with an immersive storyline that keeps them hooked for hours.

Several websites have claimed that they can provide users with the download link for the APK files of the game. In this article, we discuss the legitimacy of such files.

GTA 4 free download for Android is illegal and fake?

GTA 4 is available only on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

Microsoft Windows

Since the game is not officially ported on the Android platform, the download links for the APK files of the game cannot be legitimate. All such APKs are not supported by the developers of the game and are, therefore, illegal and fake. On top of that, these APKs could also be malware disguised as the game, which could harm your device.

While there is no way to play the game on your Android device, you can still play it using the ‘Steam Link.’ For this, you are required to have a PC capable of running GTA 4. You will also need to have the game on Steam.

If you want the GTA experience on your Android device, you can play other games from the series which have been officially ported by Rockstar Games: