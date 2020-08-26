GTA 5 APK download for Android is illegal and fake

Even though GTA 5 is close to seven years old, it has remained relevant among the players and continues to sell even today. The game was initially released for consoles in 2013, and the PC version came out two years later, in 2015. It lets players take control of three protagonists, making the storyline much more engaging and fascinating.

GTA 5 is still popular among the players, which means that several videos and websites allegedly provide the players with a download link of the APK and OBB files of the game. And these claims have left the players perplexed. In this article, we will look at the legitimacy and legality of all such APK files.

Rockstar Games recently ported several older titles on to the mobile platform for players to play them on the go. However, this list doesn’t include the games from the HD era, i.e., GTA 4 and GTA 5.

The latter is available only on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

It will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

GTA 5 APK download for android mobile is illegal and fake

Since the game is not officially available for the Android platform, all such APK and OBB files are fake and illegitimate, since the developers don’t support it. All such claims made by these videos and websites of providing the download links are also false.

There is no way to play GTA 5 on mobile phones as a standalone; however, it can be played using Steam Link. Click here to know more about how you can use the same to play the game on mobiles.

Advertisement

On top of that, these files could contain viruses and might cause harm to the device. So the players should stay away from these APKs.

They can instead play the other available games from the series.