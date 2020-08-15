GTA 4 is quite popular among the players, and many consider it to be the best game from the series. The title also marked the beginning of the HD Era of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It was initially released for consoles in April 2008, and the PC version came out in December 2008.
Two expansion packs of GTA 4 — The Lost and Damned, and The Ballad of Gay Tony — were released for Xbox in 2009, and in 2010 for PlayStation 3 and Microsoft Windows.
In the game, players go through the journey of Niko Bellic, a European immigrant who arrives in Liberty City aboard a cargo ship. It was an instant success; over 3.6 million copies of GTA 4 were sold within 24 hours of release, which roughly equated to $310 million in revenue.
GTA 4 is only available on the following platforms:
- PlayStation 3
- Xbox 360
- Microsoft Windows
Since the game was released in 2008, it has modest minimum requirements compared to newer titles.
GTA 4 system requirements
Minimum requirements
- CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz
- CPU SPEED: 1.8 GHz
- RAM: 1 GB for Windows XP / 1.5 GB for Windows Vista)
- OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3 / Windows 7
- Video Card: 256MB NVIDIA 7900+ / 256MB ATI X1900+
- Sound Card: Yes
- Free Disk Space: 16 GB
- Dedicated Video RAM: 256 MB
Recommended requirements
- CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz
- CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz
- RAM: 2 GB (Windows XP) 2.5 GB (Windows Vista)
- OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3 / Windows 7
- Video Card: 512MB NVIDIA 8600+ / 512MB ATI 3870+
- Sound Card: Yes
- Free Disk Space: 18 GB
- Dedicated Video RAM: 512 MB
The game can be purchased and downloaded for a reasonable rate from Steam.